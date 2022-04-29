Niles man convicted of child rape charges
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sentencing is scheduled for a Niles man recently convicted of child rape charges.
A jury found Joshua Barnes guilty of all charges. He faced four counts of rape, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, interference with custody and providing intoxicating liquor to an underage person charges.
The case involves a girl who was 10 to 13 years old at the time of the offenses.
Barnes faces a potential life sentence.
