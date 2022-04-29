ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy a lifetime’s worth of online courses and language learning on sale

Educational entrepreneur Anthony J. D’Angelo once said, “Develop a passion for learning. If you do, you will never cease to grow.” This statement rings true not just in career growth, but also in personal development . If you engage in self-initiated education continuously, you will never stop acquiring new skills, picking up new knowledge, and in turn, fulfilling your potential and reaching your goals.

Many seem to be under the impression that learning begins and ends inside a classroom, but education goes beyond those four walls. You can learn new things from experiences, or you can acquire new skills from experts in the subject you’re hoping to understand better. The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone nets you access to lectures taught by subject experts, with a subscription to an award-winning language learning app as a bonus. For a limited time, you can get it on sale for an extra 15 percent off with code LEARN10NOW.

The first part of this bundle is a subscription to StackSkills, a premier online learning platform dedicated to helping people master today’s most in-demand skills. Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot, it offers over 1,000 courses from over 350 of the web’s top instructors, giving you quality education without the hefty tuition fee. Classes range from beginner to advanced lessons in IT, development, graphic design, finance, business, marketing, and much more. Whether you’re looking to work your way to a fatter paycheck, build a side hustle, or just wish to learn something new, you’ll likely find the instruction you need from this e-learning hub.

With the bundle, you also get a subscription to Rosetta Stone, which, according to Wall Street Journal , “may be the next best thing to living in a country.” Trusted for decades by top organizations like NASA, Calvin Klein, and TripAdvisor, Rosetta Stone uses an intuitive, immersive training method to have you reading, writing, and speaking new languages like a natural in a short amount of time. Instead of boring video lectures, it will have you match words with images just like you did as a child. You then move on to interactive lessons powered by speech recognition technology to nail your accent down, and learn both beginner and intermediate language skills like shopping, ordering, sharing opinions, and discussing pop culture.

Embark on lifelong skills and language learning with this bundle. It’s typically $1,794, but you can get both StackSkills and Rosetta Stone lifetime subscriptions for only $169.15 with code LEARN10NOW at checkout.

Prices subject to change.

