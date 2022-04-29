ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyst Ratings for Comcast

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Within the last quarter, Comcast CMCSA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Comcast has an average price target of $50.2 with a high of $60.00 and a low of...

Benzinga

Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meeting Begins; Company Reveals Major Stock Purchases In Q1

After a two-year hiatus, this year’s “Woodstock for Capitalists” returns to Omaha, Nebraska as an in-person gathering. What Happened: Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) annual shareholder meeting takes place on Saturday, 91-year-old chairman and CEO Warren Buffett will be addressing investors, along with 98-year-old Charlie Munger, the long-time second-in-command at the firm.
OMAHA, NE
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stock market breadth remains bearish despite rally in the Dow, Nasdaq

The Big 3 stock market indexes are enjoying a nice rally in morning trading Thursday, but market internals suggest the overall market of stocks is actually declining. The number of declining stocks is leading advancers 1,618 to 1,351 on the NYSE and 2,461 to 1,609 on the Nasdaq. And volume of declining stocks represents 57.3% of total volume on the Big Board and 53.1% of total volume on the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon Shares (AMZN) Plunge On A Big Profit Miss And Soft Outlook

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) saw the slowest quarterly revenue growth in more than two decades, sending its shares tumbling nearly 9% in extended trading Thursday. The tech company reported first-quarter earnings per share that missed expectations. Amazon reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $7.37, compared to the analyst estimates of $8.07 according to Benzinga Pro Data. This equals an earnings miss of -8.67%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for First Solar

First Solar FSLR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, First Solar has an average price target of $73.05 with a high of $91.00 and a low of $57.00.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for KLA

Analysts have provided the following ratings for KLA KLAC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, KLA has an average price target of $398.67 with a high of $440.00 and a low of $365.00.
Benzinga

Where Argo Blockchain Stands With Analysts

Argo Blockchain ARBK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Argo Blockchain has an average price target of $17.75 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $15.00.
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About MACOM Technology Solns

MACOM Technology Solns MTSI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for MACOM Technology Solns. The company has an average price target of $68.5 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $64.00.
Motley Fool

Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 2 Worst-Performing 2022 Stocks?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Nasdaq 100 index is now down roughly...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For CNO Financial Gr

CNO Financial Gr CNO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CNO Financial Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. CNO Financial Gr bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: trivago

Trivago TRVG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that trivago will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03. trivago bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Viper Energy Partners's Earnings

Viper Energy Partners VNOM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Viper Energy Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group CAR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Avis Budget Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.45. Avis Budget Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
TheStreet

Stocks Higher On Tech Boost, Meta, Apple, Ford And Teladoc In Focus - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, April 28:. 1. -- Stock Futures Power Higher On Tech Sentiment; Dollar Nears 20-Year Peak. U.S. equity futures roared higher Thursday, powered by surging tech stock sentiment ahead of Apple's closely-watch second quarter earnings later today, as investors tracked a relentless climb for the dollar and a modest move higher in Treasury bond yields ahead of a key reading of domestic growth prior to the start of trading.
Benzinga

A Preview Of New Gold's Earnings

New Gold NGD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that New Gold will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. New Gold bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
