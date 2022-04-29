ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

TC Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TC Energy TRP reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TC Energy reported...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

U.S. markets close flat; Meta stock surges after-hours on mixed Q1 earnings

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tc Energy#Tc Energy Trp
Benzinga

Tesla And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal second quarter on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

7 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2022

Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares gained 0.4% to $77.50 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For CNO Financial Gr

CNO Financial Gr CNO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CNO Financial Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. CNO Financial Gr bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Intel Shares Are Falling Today

Intel Corp INTC shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Intel said first-quarter revenue declined 7% year-over-year to $18.4 billion, which beat the $18.31 billion estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 80 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group CAR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Avis Budget Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.45. Avis Budget Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Varonis Systems's Earnings Outlook

Varonis Systems VRNS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Varonis Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10. Varonis Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
39K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy