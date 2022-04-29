Lower Richland Sweet Potato Festival returns to Hopkins on April 30

Darius Rucker is bringing a new festival to his hometown of Charleston, S.C. He'll host the 2022 Riverfront Revival festival October 8 through October 9. The two-day festival will be headlined by Rucker, himself, and he'll be joined by a cast of country and rock artists, including Brothers Osborne, Jimmie Allen, Trampled by Turtles and Charley Crockett. Radney Foster, Lauren Jenkins, Wild Rivers, Larry Fleet and more. The festival will take place at Riverfront Park in North Charleston, and visitors can also enjoy food, drinks, art and other cultural activities.

