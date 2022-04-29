ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, SC

Lower Richland Sweet Potato Festival returns to Hopkins on April 30

HOPKINS, S.C. — Bring your lawn chair and get ready for a parade as the Lower Richland Sweet Potato Festival kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Hopkins Park off...

