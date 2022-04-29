Wyopreps Soccer Polls Released

Sheridan has a very good boy's track and field team with quality distance runners and quality throwers, plus some guys with exceptional speed. Senior Carter McComb won both the 100-meter dash and the 200 at the Benson Meet in Sheridan on Tuesday, He set a meet record in the 100 in 10.84 and took the 200 in 21.84. McComb also ran the anchor leg on the Bronc's 4x100 relay team that placed first. He currently has the top time in the state in the 200 and was great at the state indoor championships with a state title in the 55-meter dash and the 200. In football, McComb used his speed to record 8 rushing touchdowns and 11 TDs overall as Sheridan won the 4A state championship. He'll be attending Montana Tech for football in the fall.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO