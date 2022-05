Cyber-crime gang Lapsus$ which had successfully hacked NVIDIA, Samsung, and Microsoft, was able to get into T-Mobile's systems multiple times in March, per Krebs on Security. LAPSUS$ was run by a bunch of teenagers apparently and its most active members are now behind the bars. Krebs on Security obtained a week's worth of private chats between key LAPSUS$ members, which gives a glimpse into their modus operandi.

