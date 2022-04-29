Letter: National Day of Prayer

Our service to others as the representatives of our God is one of the three major components of the Christian life – salvation, sanctification and service. Jesus in the Gospel of Matthew tells the disciples how service defines the leaders in His kingdom. “You know that the rulers of the Gentiles… exercise authority over them. It is not this way among you, but whoever wishes to become great among you shall be your servant, and whoever wishes to be first among you shall be your slave; just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life a ransom for many” (Matthew 20: 25-28).

