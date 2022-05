Why Senior Bowl was so important to Ryan Poles, scouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears did something new this year by making their scouts available after nearly every pick to give instant information on each new player. It was a nice touch that gave added insight as to why the team ultimately decided to select each specific player. From talking to all the different scouts, a pattern began to emerge, too. Over and over, we heard how a player’s strong impression at the Senior Bowl made a big impact in the team’s final evaluation.

