Special Weather Statement issued for Doniphan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 14:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: McKinley; Rio Arriba; San Juan A DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL MCKINLEY...NORTHWESTERN RIO ARRIBA AND SAN JUAN COUNTIES At 245 PM MDT, an area of dust was over Bloomfield, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than one half mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 55 mph. SOURCE...Satellite imagery. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. This includes the following highways Highway 550 between Mile Markers 114 and 174. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 40 and 102. Portions of Highway 491 and New Mexico State route 371. Locations impacted include Farmington, Kirtland, Bloomfield, Aztec, Navajo Dam, Nageezi, Upper Fruitland, Cedar Hill, El Huerfano Trading Post and Standing Rock. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Pull your vehicle fully off the side of the road, keep your headlights off, and take your foot off of the brake pedal. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
