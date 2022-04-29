ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Kamala Harris to speak at Coast Guard Academy commencement

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RgdIY_0fO3YRmL00

Vice President Kamala Harris will be this year's commencement speaker at the Coast Guard Academy, school officals announced Friday.

Harris will deliver the keynote address at the May 18 ceremony in New London, Connecticut, Rear Adm. Bill Kelly, the Coast Guard Academy's superintendent, said in a news release.

“We are honored to host the Vice President and look forward to having her present the Coast Guard’s newest leaders with their commissions,” Kelly said. “This will also be a memorable moment for our graduates before they head out across the country and around the globe to take their places in the fleet.”

Vice presidents traditionally address the graduating class at one of the service academies on a rotating basis. Harris was the commencement speaker at the Naval Academy in Annapolis , Maryland , last year.

President Joe Biden spoke at last year's Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremony, telling the graduates that “The best way to meet the wide array of threats we meet today is by investing in America’s enduring advantages.”

Comments / 8

Susan Garvin
2d ago

Omgosh that would be disappointing for a person to have her there after all their hard work

Reply
4
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden adviser Cedric Richmond set to leave the White House

President Joe Biden's senior adviser Cedric Richmond is expected to leave his job as the director of the Office of Public Engagement in the coming weeks to work for the Democratic National Committee. "I am thrilled that the President has entrusted me with helping boost the robust work already being...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
POLITICO

Biden told Bernie he'd get Labor

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Labor Secretary BERNIE SANDERS. The country came closer than you think. During the presidential transition,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
rolling out

Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID

Kamala Harris has tested positive for the coronavirus. “Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests,” Kirsten Allen, press secretary to the Harrris, said in an official statement acquired by rolling out. “She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the vice president’s residence. She has not been a close contact to the president or first lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The vice president will return to the White House when she tests negative.”
POTUS
The Independent

Seven sailors assigned to the USS George Washington have died by suicide in past year, Navy says

The US Navy has acknowledged the suicides of seven sailors assigned to the USS George Washington during its multi-year renovation.Service officials said that four sailors had killed themselves in the past year, with three more of the carrier’s personnel dying by suicide in 2019 and 2020.Sailors have complained aout living conditions onboard the carrier as it continues to be renovated at shipyards in Newport News, Virginia.“It feels like Big Navy has left us out to dry. Nobody cares,” one sailor told CBS News.The Navy opened an investigation last week after three sailors died by suicide in a single week in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Address#Rear Adm#The Coast Guard Academy#The Coast Guard#The Naval Academy
The Independent

John Eastman: ‘Coup memo’ lawyer will give Jan 6 committee 10,000 more emails

John Eastman, the former law professor who authored the now-infamous “coup memo” advising then-vice president Mike Pence to unilaterally reject electoral votes from states won by Joe Biden, has turned over 10,000 emails to the House select committee investigating the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol but is withholding thousands more from the panel.In documents filed with the California federal judge overseeing a lawsuit he filed to block the panel from subpoenaing documents he deemed privileged, Mr Eastman said he was withdrawing “800 documents totaling over 10,000 pages” which will be provided to the committee.Yet Mr Eastman has...
U.S. POLITICS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. House panel looks into disinformation targeted at communities of color

WASHINGTON — Experts tracking disinformation efforts online detailed to lawmakers on a U.S. House Administration panel Thursday how communities of color are targets for those disinformation campaigns. Democrats on the Subcommittee on Elections expressed their concern about how communities of color are the subject of election and COVID-19 misinformation through various social media platforms such […] The post U.S. House panel looks into disinformation targeted at communities of color appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Latinos break with Democrats as Republicans look for midterm majority win

This year's midterms are shaping up to be one of the biggest tests Democrats face with a once reliable sector of the electorate: Latino voters. According to polling by Quinnipiac University, done in early April, Biden's approval among Hispanic voters sits at just 26%. That same poll found approval with White voters at 31% and Black voters at 63-percent. When it comes to the most urgent issues facing the country today, Latino voters said inflation was the biggest concern at 31%. Coming in at a tie for second place is immigration and the war in Ukraine at 12-percent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Harvard Sets up $100 Million Endowment Fund for Slavery Reparations

(Reuters) -Harvard University is setting aside $100 million for an endowment fund and other measures to close the educational, social and economic gaps that are legacies of slavery and racism, according to an email the university’s president sent to all students, faculty and staff on Tuesday. The email from...
COLLEGES
The Independent

Black Catholic nuns: A compelling, long-overlooked history

Even as a young adult, Shannen Dee Williams – who grew up Black and Catholic in Memphis, Tennessee – knew of only one Black nun, and a fake one at that: Sister Mary Clarence, as played by Whoopi Goldberg in the comic film “Sister Act.” After 14 years of tenacious research, Williams – a history professor at the University of Dayton -- arguably now knows more about America’s Black nuns than anyone in the world. Her comprehensive and compelling history of them, “Subversive Habits,” will be published May 17. Williams found that many Black nuns were modest about their achievements...
RELIGION
The Independent

The Independent

630K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy