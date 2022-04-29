ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Heads ask ‘what century are we living in’ over rising food bank use

By Catherine Lough
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44f5Ry_0fO3YQtc00

Headteachers will criticise “Dickensian” levels of poverty in the country at a conference on Friday.

Paul Gosling , the new president of the NAHT school leaders’ union, will tell its annual conference in Telford that when he first became a headteacher, he had only heard of the use of food banks in connection with work with the homeless in London.

“But now they are a vital part of our local community’s support,” he will say, adding “what century are we living in?”

He said that when he became headteacher of Exeter Road Community Primary School in Devon 13 years’ ago, around 30% of children were receiving free school meals, whereas in the January 2022 census, that figure had jumped to 45%, a “shocking and stark” rise in poverty levels.

Dr Gosling will add that the local food bank has given him emergency rations to pass on to struggling families, while 8% of the children at his school had Christmas presents provided by charity.

“This is Dickensian ,” he will say.

Dr Gosling will also highlight the “worrying increase” in parents struggling with their mental health, with some parents “in tears” after the morning drop off, because of their fears about being unable to pay their rent or feed their children.

“This Government’s aspirations for education contained in its recent white paper can only be realistically achieved by tackling poverty,” he will say.

“By largely ignoring the issue of child poverty, this government is not taking the success of all children in education seriously.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFRIZ_0fO3YQtc00

Dr Gosling will say that his school is finding it increasingly “challenging” to provide some of the services cut through austerity measures, such as parenting courses or baby and toddler groups, while accessing mental health services for pupils has become “almost impossible”.

He will add that it is “painfully ironic” that the Government has suggested one-to-one tuition as a way of meeting numeracy and literacy targets, when his school had employed one-to-one teachers for this purpose in 2012, and was forced to cut these posts because of the decline in school funding.

Dr Gosling will speak about how his one form entry school welcomed 26 refugee pupils from Afghanistan , which he says demonstrates a humanity that is lacking in how headteachers have been treated during the pandemic.

“On the cold, dark days of January and February, watching the children play together, even without a commonly spoken language, brings home the warmth and humanity that I know exists in many schools and academies,” he will say.

He will add that “some of the warmth and humanity have been driven out of the education system” and that this was exposed by the “utter contempt” with which school leaders were treated during the pandemic.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi’s absence at the conference is a sign that he is “unable to be here to look in the eye a group of people who truly understand what it means to be a leader”, he will say.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT, will tell the conference that “an absolute failure of political leadership” is making education harder for heads, teachers and pupils.

The NAHT conference will discuss whether schools should receive more funding to help refugee pupils to settle in, as schools may be one of the first places where pupils fleeing war start to process the trauma they have experienced.

Comments / 3

Related
BBC

'I'm in work but I need to use a food bank'

"I'm trapped," says Caroline, one of the tens of thousands of people in work who have to use food banks in the UK. The classroom assistant and single mother describes it as a "circle I can't get out of". Over the past year, millions of food parcels have been distributed...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Women ‘brutally exposed’ to cost-of-living crisis after bearing brunt of soaring poverty

Women have been left “brutally exposed” to the cost of living crisis as they were disproportionately affected by surging poverty levels in the last decade, new figures show. Data, shared exclusively with The Independent, revealed that from 2010-11 to 2019-20 the proportion of people living in relative poverty soared by almost 1.5 million.Analysis of Department for Work and Pensions statistics, carried out by Labour’s shadow women and equalities secretary Anneliese Dodds, found women made up almost 890,000 of that number.That amounts to some 60 per cent of the total, despite women comprising 51 per cent of the UK...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Cost of living: 'It's becoming impossible' says Ballymena charity

A charity in Ballymena that works to tackle poverty has said the number of people needing its help has more than doubled. The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) said it was helping up to 80 households in the area every week. Before the pandemic, the charity said it...
ADVOCACY
BBC

'Rise in Muslim families' seeking Ramadan food help

As Ramadan, Islam's holy month of fasting and prayer, comes to a close this Sunday, charities say many Muslim families have struggled to afford food to break their fasts. Surges in fuel, energy and food prices have hit the pockets of people of all backgrounds, with inflation running at a 30-year high.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whiteman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Child Poverty#Charity#Headteachers#Dickensian#Naht
Daily Mail

Farmers warn of food crisis because of shortages on top of fears about spiralling prices for beer, chicken, pasta and sausages and that rationing could spread beyond cooking oil

Farmers are warning of a food crisis sparked by shortages and spiralling wholesale prices – amid fears rationing could spread beyond cooking oil. Major supermarkets are already limiting how much sunflower oil, which is largely sourced from Ukraine, customers can buy. And other shortages and punishing price rises are...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Charities
The Independent

Nearly one in five ‘have no disposable income left after paying for essentials’

Nearly one in five (18%) people say they have no disposable income left to spend after their essential outgoings have been paid for, a survey has found.This is up from 13% who had no leftover discretionary income before the coronavirus pandemic, according to HSBC UK.Women (21%) are more likely to say they have no money left over once essentials have been paid for than men (15%).The findings also indicate that women are particularly likely to have continued spending cuts initially made earlier on in the coronavirus pandemic in order to manage the cost-of-living crisis that has now emerged.Among women who...
ECONOMY
BBC

People reliant on cash risk being cut adrift, Which? says

People who rely on face-to-face banking and cash are at risk of "being cut adrift" as branches and ATMs close, according to consumer group Which?. Its analysis suggests that branches have been shutting at a faster rate in rural areas than in urban ones. Which? has joined up with other...
PERSONAL FINANCE
MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
KIDS
The Independent

More than half of disabled people ‘depressed or hopeless’ about finances

More than half of disabled people feel “anxious, depressed or hopeless” about financial worries and problems, research suggests.Leonard Cheshire warned that the pressure on disabled people’s budgets will be “seismic” as the cost of living crisis continues over the coming months, calling for Government support.Disabled people are eating cold food and washing in cold water to cope with financial pressures, while others are having to wear allergy masks inside as they cannot afford to run the air filters they need for their condition.Some people are also missing rent payments already due to rising costs, the charity said.The financial difficulties disabled...
BUSINESS
BBC

Disabled people hit hard by rising energy bills

Rising energy prices will affect everyone, but disabled people and unpaid carers have told BBC Scotland they face additional struggles. George Cook, a kidney patient who lives in Aberlour, Moray, has dialysis treatment at home three days a week - with the life-saving machine he uses adding to his already high electricity costs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Call for extra bank holiday to be made permanent

Business leaders have urged the prime minister to make this year's extra bank holiday marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee permanent. In an open letter, the CBI, UK Hospitality and a host of well-known brands said a "thank holiday" would honour the monarch and public service. They argued that the new...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

630K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy