'The Offer' Star Colin Hanks Knows His Character is Easy to Loathe: "He Stands for a Lot That I Am Against"

By Ryan Parker
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
[Warning: This story contains spoilers for the initial three episodes of The Offer .]

Colin Hanks knows his character in The Offer is not going to be popular among viewers — and he is totally fine with that takeaway. That is, after all, exactly what he was going for in the Paramount+ miniseries about the making of The Godfather .

Hanks plays one of the few fictional characters in the series, Barry Lapidus, who is Gulf & Western found Charlie Bluhdorn’s right-hand man. Barry is a buzzkill in general and incredibly skeptical of The Godfather . Still, Hanks told The Hollywood Reporter that Barry’s trepidation that The Godfather will be a money pit disaster was not wrong.

The actor took great delight in playing the “asshole” who represented the old studio system, which so many of the films out of the 1970s were rebelling against. And, the actor assures Barry is not all bad. He has an arc. But for the initial three Offer episodes, he’s a total pill.

Hanks discusses with THR what the project meant to him, how it altered his perception of The Godfather , and which of his fellow actors was the most impressive in their Hollywood icon transformation.

How did you feel about The Godfather before doing the series, and did your perception change afterward?

It is a movie that you can go back to at any chapter of your life, and you’re going to view it differently than you did the previous time. And that is why it is The Godfather . I know what it is like to make a movie. I know what it is to take on an artistic, creative endeavor. But it never really occurred to me the obstacles that they had to go through. So there was a certain amount of shock learning how much stuff they had to go through to get the film made. I knew about the issues with casting, but was not aware of all that [producer Albert S.] Ruddy had to go through. The series really made me admire the choices that those actors and Mr. Coppola made, knowing how much was stacked against them.

Barry is one of the few fictional characters in the series. Was that better for you in a way, since it meant not portraying one of these Hollywood icons?

Barry is a composite of a bunch of different people. There were a handful of people [inside Paramount] who did not want that movie to get made. So I had no problem shouldering that. But yes, it was helpful to me because I did not have that additional burden of worrying about what to look like or what to sound like. I could just focus on Barry’s overall arc.

How was it to play a “suit” who, in reality, would be a natural nemesis and drive you nuts on an actual project?

He stands for a lot that I am against, such as artists never truly being in control and making decisions based on business as opposed to art. But what I thought was interesting is that he represents an older way of doing things. He represented what the old studio was. And whether anyone wants to admit that, that is what those ’70s movies were rebelling against. It’s kind of funny because I think a lot of people like to have it both ways: “The studio system, it was the golden age of Hollywood! But the ’70s, they really rebelled!” And it’s like, which side are you really choosing? I thought that era should be represented. What Barry is talking about, from his perspective, is 100 percent a legitimate argument. He has very serious reasons as to why The Godfather should not get made. He’s not wrong.

I like Barry because he drives me nuts, and you need that in a good story. But through the first three episodes, I couldn’t determine if he was just a tight money man or if there was an attached bitterness and spite for Paramount studio head Robert Evans . Is that what you were going for?

What I wanted was for people to take one look at him and say, “I know what this guy’s all about” and think of him as an asshole, actually. He’s the guy who, as soon as he comes into the room, everyone is on edge and unhappy because this guy is combative and vindictive and not on the team. But as the series progressed, we could find moments where we could relay Barry’s experiences and where Barry is coming from. Later on, you’ll get a better idea of what his mentality is for the film industry and where he stands. I think he wants Bob Evans’ job, but knows he is not smart enough for it. He will have an arc.

Speaking of team, I am curious which of your fellow actors really blew your mind in their transformation because they’re all fantastic.

I was only able to see a little bit of Justin Chambers’ performance as [Marlon] Brando, but I thought it was incredible. And I was only able to see a little of Anthony Ippolito’s [Al] Pacino, who’s great. But the one I enjoyed the most, and that’s probably because I had a front-row seat, was Matthew Goode’s Bob Evans. It really was an inspiration to see a fellow actor just go for it. He took it all and made his Bob seem completely real but at the same time, larger than life, which is a hard thing to do. Watching the episodes, he is a living human being, and I can see his brain work. And it was also so much fun working with him.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

New episodes of The Offer stream Thursdays on Paramount+.

Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Dirty Dancing’s Jennifer Grey Opens Up About Michael Douglas Not Even Recognizing Her After Nose Jobs Made It Harder To Get Work

Many celebrities feel pressured to get plastic surgery for more work to flow. In this glamorized and, at times, shallow business, not being sought out for roles can make certain actresses feel they must change something about their appearance to make getting work easier. One of those actresses is Jennifer Grey. While she was iconic in her ‘80s role in Dirty Dancing, she was unrecognizable to some because of the two nose jobs she had in the early 1990s. In her upcoming memoir Out of the Corner, Jennifer Grey opens up about how her nose jobs made it hard for her to get work and that even Michael Douglas didn’t recognize her.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Gulf Western
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jim Carrey video showing actor forcibly kissing Alicia Silverstone resurfaces after Will Smith criticism

Jim Carrey is being called out for “hypocrisy” after saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.The actor, 60, criticised Smith in the wake of the ceremony, in which Smith walked on the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown whether Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.”I have nothing against Will Smith – he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment,” Carrey told CBS host Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment...
CELEBRITIES
