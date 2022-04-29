ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunfire breaks out near South Side Catholic high school

By Mike Krauser
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Nearly two dozen gunshots fired outside a South Side Catholic high school had people ducking for cover Thursday.

There was a baseball game and a track meet at St. Rita High School when the shooting occurred.

The shots were fired from a dark-colored SUV outside a McDonalds at 78th and Western.
Someone in the SUV was shooting into the restaurant’s parking lot.

Sophia Roy was taking part in the track meet.

“We heard some pretty serious gunshots and it kind of scared the whole team,” Roy told CBS 2.

Police said a half-dozen cars were hit and there were no injuries.

