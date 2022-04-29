ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

How To Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves Game 6 On Friday

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJBRb_0fO3XeGh00

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies will play Game 6 of their first-round playoff series in the Western Conference on Friday night in Minneapolis. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Game 5 of what has turned out to be a very intriguing series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies was electric, as the game won won with one second left on the clock.

Back-to-back games in this first-round series have now been decided by a game-winning basket, as Ja Morant flew through the air to give the Grizzlies a 111-109 victory in Game 5 thanks to a last-second layup.

Morant finished the game with 30 points for Memphis, scoring the last 13 points in the game for the Grizzlies. The first-time All-Star also finished with 13 rebounds and 9 assists.

In the fourth quarter alone, the league’s Most Improved Player scored 18 total points and was not about to let his team go back to Minnesota trailing 3-2 in this series.

As for Minnesota, Game 5 was a heartbreaking loss, especially since they played well almost the entire game on both ends of the floor.

Now, they head back home looking to even up this series to force one last game in Memphis.

Can the Timberwolves force a decisive Game 7 with a win on Friday night?

Here's how to watch Friday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

  • WHO : Memphis Grizzlies (3-2) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-3)
  • WHAT : First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 6 (Grizzlies lead 3-2)
  • WHEN : 9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 29
  • WHERE : Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV : ESPN
  • Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

  • The Timberwolves and Grizzlies faced off four times during the regular season with the two teams each winning two games at home.
  • The Grizzlies finished the regular season ranking second in points per game (115.6), while the Timberwolves finished the regular season ranking first in points per game (115.9).
  • Minnesota is 28-16 at home this season, compared to Memphis being 27-16 on the road, including the postseason this year.
  • The trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell combined to average 64.0 points per game during the regular season.

What Happened In Game 5?

April 26, 2022 - Grizzlies 111, Timberwolves 109

In Game 5, the Memphis Grizzlies came back from down 13 points to win 111-109 and take a 3-2 series lead thanks to a game-winning layup by Ja Morant with one second left on the clock. Morant finished the game with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists, as Karl-Anthony Towns was the “go-to-” guy for Minnesota, scoring 28 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in the loss. Turnovers cost the Timberwolves a chance to take the lead in this series, as they turned the ball over 23 total times.

Key Stats From Game 5:

  • Minnesota went 14-33 (42.4%) from three-point range, as Memphis went 7-28 (25.0%).
  • The Grizzlies turned the ball over 16 times, resulting in 17 points for the Timberwolves. Minnesota turned the ball over 23 times that resulted in 23 points for Memphis.
  • The Timberwolves recorded 23 assists on a total of 37 made shots (62.2%), whereas the Grizzlies recorded 24 assists on 39 made shots (61.5%).

Latest Injury News:

Timberwolves : NONE

Grizzlies : Killian Tille (back) - OUT, Santi Aldama (knee) - OUT, Steven Adams (health protocols), Ziaire Williams (knee) - DOUBTFUL

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED GRIZZLIES STARTERS:

  • G Ja Morant , 6-3 guard: 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists
  • G Desmond Bane , 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists
  • F Dillon Brooks , 6-7 forward: 18.4points, 3.2 rebounds
  • F Jaren Jackson Jr. , 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds
  • F/C Xavier Tillman Sr. , 6-8 forward/center: 4.8 points, 3.0 rebounds

PROJECTED TIMBERWOLVES STARTERS:

  • G Patrick Beverley , 6-1 guard: 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists
  • G D’Angelo Russell , 6-4 guard: 18.1 points, 7.1 assists
  • G Anthony Edwards , 6-4 guard: 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds
  • F Jarred Vanderbilt , 6-9 forward: 6.9 points, 8.4 rebounds
  • C Karl-Anthony Towns , 6-11 center: 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists

Betting Odds:

  • The Grizzlies are currently 1-point favorites over the Timberwolves as of Friday morning, according to Fanduel.com.
  • The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 229 total points.

What to watch for:

  • The Memphis Grizzlies have not won a playoff series since 2015 and the Minnesota Timberwolves have not won a playoff series since 2004.
  • Anthony Edwards has stepped up for the Timberwolves in recent games, averaging 25.2 points per game since the end of the regular season.
  • Memphis is 50-11 this season when they score at least 110 points, including this postseason.
  • This is the first time the Timberwolves and Grizzlies have met in the NBA Playoffs.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • Complete 2022 NBA Playoffs Schedule, Results, Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads : The best two months in basketball are here as the NBA postseason has arrived, starting with the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday. Here is the complete schedule, with gametimes, TV information and point spreads. We will update this story daily with results and updated betting lines, so bookmark it and follow along for the next two months of a wide-open postseason. CLICK HERE.
  • 3 Things We Learned About Warriors From First-Round Victory Over Nuggets : The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets 4-1 in the first-round of the Western Conference playoffs. Here is what we learned about the Warriors from this series. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Ja Morant’s gift to Karl-Anthony Towns’ father after Grizzlies eliminate Timberwolves

It looks like the fathers of Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant had some side bet during the Minnesota Timberwolves-Memphis Grizzlies playoffs series. After the Grizzlies eliminated the Timberwolves from the playoffs, Tee Morant asked his son to give his jersey for Karl Towns Sr. to wear. The Towns patriarch proceeded with an alternative, though, just holding Morant’s jersey up since he couldn’t wear it–perhaps because it won’t fit him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Tillman
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Santi Aldama
Person
Jarred Vanderbilt
VikingsTerritory

Vegas Odds for Malik Willis to Vikings Explode

The wheels of potential change at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings are in motion. Incumbent passer Kirk Cousins is financially committed to the organization through the end of 2023, but that doesn’t disqualify general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah from drafting a succession plan. Thanks to a trade with the Detroit...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Memphis Grizzlies#Gametime
FastBreak on FanNation

Zach LaVine To The Spurs?

All-Star Dejounte Murray sent out a tweet (then deleted) a photo edit of Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine in a San Antonio Spurs jersey. The Bulls lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
fadeawayworld.net

The Golden State Warriors' Current Players’ Status For The 2022-23 Season: The Big 4 Is Worth Almost $150 Million

The Golden State Warriors entered the 2021-22 season as the fourth biggest favorite to win the title, trailing only the Nets, Lakers, and Bucks. The Warriors exceeded expectations early, launching out of the gate with a 27-7 record through 2021. They headed into the New Year looking poised to climb the mountain for the first time in three years behind the number one rated defense in the league and a trio of All-Stars, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. And they did it all without Klay Thompson.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy