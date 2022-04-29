KSR Today: 2022 NFL Draft rolls on, Iverson Classic

(Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

The NFL Draft is officially underway, with the opening round taking place in Las Vegas on Thursday. And to say it was a hectic start to the event would be an understatement.

It was the first time since 1991 five defensive players were taken in the first five picks. A skill position player didn’t come off the board till pick No. 8 when USC wide receiver Drake London went to the Atlanta Falcons. And after years of quarterback-heavy classes, especially at the top of the board, only one pass-thrower went in the opening round in Kenny Pickett (pick No. 20, Pittsburgh Steelers).

It was also a night full of trades, with 18 of the 32 total selections coming from pick swaps between teams. We also got two high-profile player deals, with Tennessee’s AJ Brown being traded to Philadelphia and Baltimore’s Hollywood Brown going to Arizona.

Missed all of the action from night one? You can find the complete first-round results below:

Jacksonville Jaguars – Travon Walker, DE, Georgia Detroit Lions – Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan Houston Texans – Derek Stingley Jr., CB, Louisiana State New York Jets – Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati New York Giants – Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon Carolina Panthers – Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State New York Giants (via trade) – Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Atlanta Falcons – Drake London, WR, Southern California Seattle Seahawks (via trade) – Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State New York Jets (via trade) – Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State New Orleans Saints (via trade) – Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State Detroit Lions (via trade) – Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama Philadelphia Eagles (via trade) – Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia Baltimore Ravens – Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Houston Texans (via trade) – Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M Washington Commanders (via trade) – Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State Los Angeles Chargers – Zion Johnson, G, Boston College Tennessee Titans (via trade) – Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas New Orleans Saints (via trade) – Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa Pittsburgh Steelers – Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Kansas City Chiefs (via trade) – Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Green Bay Packers (via trade) – Quay Walker, LB, Georgia Buffalo Bills (via trade) – Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida Dallas Cowboys – Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa Baltimore Ravens (via trade) – Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa New York Jets (via trade) – Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade) – Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah Green Bay Packers – Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia New England Patriots (via trade) – Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga Kansas City Chiefs – George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue Cincinnati Bengals – Daxton Hill, S, Michigan Minnesota Vikings (via trade) – Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Noticeably absent from the list of first-round picks? Kentucky standouts, though Friday is expected to be a busy day for the former Wildcats. Josh Paschal, Wan’Dale Robinson, Darian Kinnard and Luke Fortner are all projected as day-two selections in the second or third rounds. From there, Yusuf Corker, Dare Rosenthal and Marquan McCall make up Kentucky’s other likely selections.

Curious to see where the Wildcats might land? KSR’s complete draft prediction guide is exactly what you’re looking for. Freddie Maggard, Nick Roush and Adam Luckett all expect three Kentucky standouts to come off the board Friday evening.

Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston competing at Iverson Classic

The all-star circuit wraps up this weekend, as the Iverson Roundball Classic is set to take place in Memphis. Like the McDonald’s All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic, Kentucky signees Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston were selected to participate.

The opening day of practice took place on Thursday, where Wallace emerged as a top standout.

With NBA scouts lining the gym, On3’s Jamie Shaw singled out the future Wildcat as the day’s top performer and the best point guard in the class of 2022.

The rise of Cason Wallace has been a fun one to watch. Last year, there was conversation surrounding whether or not he was a top-25 player. He answered those questions as he is firmly now in the top five. How did he answer those questions? He has shown that he is in the conversation as the best point guard in the class. Wallace has always been a top-notch perimeter defender. He is quick-twitch, with long arms and competitive fire. However, he has continued to prove his chops on the ball. Wallace touches the paint with great pace, he is excellent in the pick and roll, and he does not turn the ball over. In this setting, today, he shot the lights out. His form looks good, and his release is soft and repetitive. On this day, at the Iverson Classic, Cason Wallace was the best player in the gym. On3

Day two of practice will take place this morning, followed by the official game on Saturday. That will take place at 4 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports.

Justin Edwards cuts list to seven, includes Kentucky

Kentucky remains in the mix for one of the top wings in the junior class.

Justin Edwards, a five-star forward in 2023, is down to just seven potential options for the next level, he tells On3’s Joe Tipton. Kentucky joins Tennessee, Auburn, Maryland, Kansas, Villanova, and the G League Ignite on his final list. A 6-foot-7 wing out of the Philadelphia Imhotep Institute, Edwards is considered the No. 13 overall junior prospect, according to the On3 Consensus.

Kentucky and Tennessee both paid in-home visits to Edwards earlier this week, not long after he was named the Defensive MVP over the weekend at the Nike EYBL second session in Indianapolis.

The Volunteers are seen as the favorite, followed by the Wildcats and Tigers battling close behind.

KSR in an hour

Matt Jones and the gang are back at it again this morning, live from 10 a.m. to noon ET. Be sure to tune in.