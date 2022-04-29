ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

KSR Today: 2022 NFL Draft rolls on, Iverson Classic

On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14IJEx_0fO3XYvD00
(Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

The NFL Draft is officially underway, with the opening round taking place in Las Vegas on Thursday. And to say it was a hectic start to the event would be an understatement.

It was the first time since 1991 five defensive players were taken in the first five picks. A skill position player didn’t come off the board till pick No. 8 when USC wide receiver Drake London went to the Atlanta Falcons. And after years of quarterback-heavy classes, especially at the top of the board, only one pass-thrower went in the opening round in Kenny Pickett (pick No. 20, Pittsburgh Steelers).

It was also a night full of trades, with 18 of the 32 total selections coming from pick swaps between teams. We also got two high-profile player deals, with Tennessee’s AJ Brown being traded to Philadelphia and Baltimore’s Hollywood Brown going to Arizona.

Missed all of the action from night one? You can find the complete first-round results below:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
  2. Detroit Lions – Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
  3. Houston Texans – Derek Stingley Jr., CB, Louisiana State
  4. New York Jets – Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
  5. New York Giants – Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
  6. Carolina Panthers – Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State
  7. New York Giants (via trade) – Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
  8. Atlanta Falcons – Drake London, WR, Southern California
  9. Seattle Seahawks (via trade) – Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
  10. New York Jets (via trade) – Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
  11. New Orleans Saints (via trade) – Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
  12. Detroit Lions (via trade) – Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
  13. Philadelphia Eagles (via trade) – Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
  14. Baltimore Ravens – Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
  15. Houston Texans (via trade) – Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
  16. Washington Commanders (via trade) – Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
  17. Los Angeles Chargers – Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
  18. Tennessee Titans (via trade) – Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
  19. New Orleans Saints (via trade) – Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers – Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
  21. Kansas City Chiefs (via trade) – Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
  22. Green Bay Packers (via trade) – Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
  23. Buffalo Bills (via trade) – Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
  24. Dallas Cowboys – Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
  25. Baltimore Ravens (via trade) – Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
  26. New York Jets (via trade) – Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State
  27. Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade) – Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
  28. Green Bay Packers – Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
  29. New England Patriots (via trade) – Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga
  30. Kansas City Chiefs – George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
  31. Cincinnati Bengals – Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
  32. Minnesota Vikings (via trade) – Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Noticeably absent from the list of first-round picks? Kentucky standouts, though Friday is expected to be a busy day for the former Wildcats. Josh Paschal, Wan’Dale Robinson, Darian Kinnard and Luke Fortner are all projected as day-two selections in the second or third rounds. From there, Yusuf Corker, Dare Rosenthal and Marquan McCall make up Kentucky’s other likely selections.

Curious to see where the Wildcats might land? KSR’s complete draft prediction guide is exactly what you’re looking for. Freddie Maggard, Nick Roush and Adam Luckett all expect three Kentucky standouts to come off the board Friday evening.

Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston competing at Iverson Classic

The all-star circuit wraps up this weekend, as the Iverson Roundball Classic is set to take place in Memphis. Like the McDonald’s All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic, Kentucky signees Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston were selected to participate.

The opening day of practice took place on Thursday, where Wallace emerged as a top standout.

With NBA scouts lining the gym, On3’s Jamie Shaw singled out the future Wildcat as the day’s top performer and the best point guard in the class of 2022.

The rise of Cason Wallace has been a fun one to watch. Last year, there was conversation surrounding whether or not he was a top-25 player. He answered those questions as he is firmly now in the top five. How did he answer those questions? He has shown that he is in the conversation as the best point guard in the class.

Wallace has always been a top-notch perimeter defender. He is quick-twitch, with long arms and competitive fire. However, he has continued to prove his chops on the ball. Wallace touches the paint with great pace, he is excellent in the pick and roll, and he does not turn the ball over. In this setting, today, he shot the lights out. His form looks good, and his release is soft and repetitive. On this day, at the Iverson Classic, Cason Wallace was the best player in the gym.

On3

Day two of practice will take place this morning, followed by the official game on Saturday. That will take place at 4 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports.

Justin Edwards cuts list to seven, includes Kentucky

Kentucky remains in the mix for one of the top wings in the junior class.

Justin Edwards, a five-star forward in 2023, is down to just seven potential options for the next level, he tells On3’s Joe Tipton. Kentucky joins Tennessee, Auburn, Maryland, Kansas, Villanova, and the G League Ignite on his final list. A 6-foot-7 wing out of the Philadelphia Imhotep Institute, Edwards is considered the No. 13 overall junior prospect, according to the On3 Consensus.

Kentucky and Tennessee both paid in-home visits to Edwards earlier this week, not long after he was named the Defensive MVP over the weekend at the Nike EYBL second session in Indianapolis.

The Volunteers are seen as the favorite, followed by the Wildcats and Tigers battling close behind.

KSR in an hour

Matt Jones and the gang are back at it again this morning, live from 10 a.m. to noon ET. Be sure to tune in.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Steelers Select WR George Pickens in Second-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected George wide receiver George Pickens with their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After going with quarterback Kenny Pick at pick No. 20, the Steelers come back and continue to add to their offense, selecting Pickens at No. 52. The Bulldogs standout caught for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 games in college.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Draft Grades

The 2022 NFL Draft is underway. As the draft goes on, teams will be graded on how they have done. Here are the 2022 NFL Draft Grades. Note: This post will be updated through draft weekend. AFC East. Buffalo Bills: C+. Draft Picks: CB Kaiir Elam, RB James Cook, LB...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Philadelphia, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Nashville, TN
Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Iowa State
City
Florida, MO
Local
Missouri Football
City
Philadelphia, MO
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Nashville, TN
City
Memphis, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
Yardbarker

Falcons land Matt Corral in Dane Brugler’s day 2 mock draft

The Falcons kicked off the 2022 NFL draft by selecting USC’s Drake London with their eighth overall pick Thursday night. Reciever was an obvious need after Atlanta lost Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage in less than a year. However, so was EDGE, which has been a weakness of the Falcons for as long as I can remember. There are also questions regarding the future at quarterback. Long story short, the team has needs at every position, meaning every draft pick will likely fill a void.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Vikings#American Football#The Nfl Draft#Usc#The Atlanta Falcons#Pittsburgh Steelers#Hollywood Brown#Georgia Detroit Lions#Cb#Wr
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every SEC selection in the 2022 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL draft has come to a close and while fans are still reeling from the excitement of the three-day event, college fanbases are beginning to brag about how many draft picks their program was able to produce. Georgia broke a record on the first night by having five...
NFL
On3.com

On300 safety Avery Stuart releases top 6

It’s down to six for an On300 safety in the class of 2023. Montgomery (Ala.) Alabama Christian Academy safety Avery Stuart announced his top-six schools on Twitter Friday afternoon. Stuart’s list consists of: Auburn, Florida State, Arkansas, Miami, Kentucky and Michigan State. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder is a four-star...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers select linebacker Mark Robinson in 7th round of 2022 NFL draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Ole Miss linebacker Mark Robinson with one of their two seventh-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft. Robinson is well traveled having spent time at Presbyterian College as well as Southeast Missouri before transferring to Ole Miss. Prior to moving to linebacker at Ole Miss, Robinson played running back. After sitting out a season at Ole Miss, Robinson switched to defense and was second on the team in tackles in 2021.
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially in the books, teams can now look back on their selections and trades and see how they performed. Focusing on the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team was able to make nine draft picks – ranging from No. 24 overall to No. 193 – and add some talent in certain areas.
ARLINGTON, TX
On3.com

KSR Today: Three Wildcats selected at NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is expectedly owning the sports world this weekend and Kentucky was thrown into the spotlight on day two. Round two was busy, and we did not have to wait long to see the third Wildcat come off the board in round three. Luke Fortner, Josh Paschal, and...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
55K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy