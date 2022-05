It's a phrase you hear a lot, but it takes on new meaning with this organization. Hi How Are You Day is kicking off May and Mental Health Month with a must-see benefit concert at ACL Live, hosted by our own Trevor Scott! Hi How Are You Project co-founder, Tom Gimbel, joined Trevor to share how we can attend the show and engage with mental health awareness throughout the month of May and beyond.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO