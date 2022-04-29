Amarillo Public Health Department to close for move: Other local health resources available
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health, its facilities will be closed from Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 13, as its operations move to a new clinic location at 850 Martin Road.
During the two-week period in which it will be closed, the department said that it will not be offering STD, immunization, or TB testing services. However, regular operations will resume on Monday, May 16. The department said that on that day, appointment scheduling will begin once more at 8 a.m.
For those in need of services during the time in which the department will be closed, other options around Amarillo include:
STD Testing Services:
- 1915 South Coulter Road
- 806-352-5400
- 1 Medical Drive
- 806-322-3599
- 3113 Ross Street
- 806-374-7341
Immunization Services :
- 609 S. Carolina
- 806-231-0364
- Hillside Family Health Clinic
- 7130 Bell
- 806-373‐4010
- 5901 S. Bell STE C32
- 806-358‐2428
- CVS Pharmacies
- United Supermarkets Pharmacies
- Walgreens Pharmacies
TB Testing Services:
- 1915 South Coulter Road
- 806-352-5400
- 1600 Wallace BLVD
- 806-212-2000
- 2701 S Georgia Street
- 806-350-3000
- 3113 Ross Street
- 806-374-7341
- 1215 S Coulter Street STE 100
- 806-359-4701
COVID-19 vaccines, antibody infusions, and other treatment resources for the Amarillo area can also be found here.
