Amarillo Public Health Department to close for move: Other local health resources available

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health, its facilities will be closed from Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 13, as its operations move to a new clinic location at 850 Martin Road.

During the two-week period in which it will be closed, the department said that it will not be offering STD, immunization, or TB testing services. However, regular operations will resume on Monday, May 16. The department said that on that day, appointment scheduling will begin once more at 8 a.m.

For those in need of services during the time in which the department will be closed, other options around Amarillo include:

STD Testing Services:

1915 South Coulter Road

806-352-5400

1 Medical Drive

806-322-3599

3113 Ross Street

806-374-7341

Immunization Services :

609 S. Carolina

806-231-0364

Hillside Family Health Clinic

7130 Bell

806-373‐4010

5901 S. Bell STE C32

806-358‐2428

CVS Pharmacies

United Supermarkets Pharmacies

Walgreens Pharmacies

TB Testing Services:

1915 South Coulter Road

806-352-5400

1600 Wallace BLVD

806-212-2000

2701 S Georgia Street

806-350-3000

3113 Ross Street

806-374-7341

1215 S Coulter Street STE 100

806-359-4701

COVID-19 vaccines, antibody infusions, and other treatment resources for the Amarillo area can also be found here.