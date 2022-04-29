ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo Public Health Department to close for move: Other local health resources available

By Cat Keenan
 2 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health, its facilities will be closed from Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 13, as its operations move to a new clinic location at 850 Martin Road.

During the two-week period in which it will be closed, the department said that it will not be offering STD, immunization, or TB testing services. However, regular operations will resume on Monday, May 16. The department said that on that day, appointment scheduling will begin once more at 8 a.m.

For those in need of services during the time in which the department will be closed, other options around Amarillo include:

STD Testing Services:

  • 1915 South Coulter Road
  • 806-352-5400
  • 1 Medical Drive
  • 806-322-3599
  • 3113 Ross Street
  • 806-374-7341

Immunization Services :

  • 609 S. Carolina
  • 806-231-0364
  • Hillside Family Health Clinic
  • 7130 Bell
  • 806-373‐4010
  • 5901 S. Bell STE C32
  • 806-358‐2428
  • CVS Pharmacies
  • United Supermarkets Pharmacies
  • Walgreens Pharmacies

TB Testing Services:

  • 1915 South Coulter Road
  • 806-352-5400
  • 1600 Wallace BLVD
  • 806-212-2000
  • 2701 S Georgia Street
  • 806-350-3000
  • 3113 Ross Street
  • 806-374-7341
  • 1215 S Coulter Street STE 100
  • 806-359-4701

COVID-19 vaccines, antibody infusions, and other treatment resources for the Amarillo area can also be found here.

Amarillo area reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and one COVID-19-related death, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. Potter County reported two new COVID-19 cases and no COVID-19-related death. This brings the county’s total to 35,855 cases, 753 deaths, […]
AMARILLO, TX
17-year-old dies in early Wednesday rollover crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit announced that it was investigating an early-morning Wednesday crash that killed a 17-year-old. Police said that at around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 3400 block of North Grand Street. A Chevrolet pickup, driven by 17-year-old Alex Tomas, had […]
AMARILLO, TX
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
Amarillo Police respond to report of barricaded man in northeast Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an incident that happened Wednesday in northeast Amarillo. According to information provided by the department, police are on the scene of the 2100 block of Heather after officials tracked down a wanted male. Officials from the department said he was barricaded when […]
AMARILLO, TX
Sheriff: Man is shot 18 times, stabs suspect – remains in ‘fair condition’

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who was shot 18 times while defending himself against a robber is in “fair condition,” according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a shooting/carjacking at 407 FM 1960 E. on Thursday night, according to a post by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. An adult man was […]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Randall County man found guilty on charges related to family violence

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County man was found guilty of “Assault Causes Bodily Injury-Family Violence” after a trial that began Monday, according to a Facebook post from the Randall County District Attorney, Robert Love. According to the Randall County DA, Christopher Herrera was found guilty of “Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence” […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
Amarillo 15-year-old missing, last seen April 1

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), the Amarillo Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Rhiana Baldwin. NCMEC described Rhiana as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on April 1. Anyone with information was asked to […]
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Police identify driver in Monday afternoon shooting

UPDATE (9:45 a.m. April 26) According to an update from the Amarillo Police Department, officials identified the driver involved in Monday afternoon’s shooting in east Amarillo as 26-year-old Ernesto Drew Pena. Officials with the department said that the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police […]
AMARILLO, TX
2 Amarillo residents indicted on meth-related charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Amarillo residents were indicted on multiple counts of methamphetamine charges, according to court documents filed on Thursday by the US District Court for the Amarillo Division of the Northern District of Texas. The documents detailed that Mandis “Twin” Charles Barrow and Stephanie Ann Saldana were charged with the following: Conspiracy […]
AMARILLO, TX
1 arrested, 11 pounds of meth found after a traffic stop in Oldham County

AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reports Chelsea Ward, 27, of Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on April 24 in Oldham County on drug charges. Officers said they seized more than 11 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and an estimated 100 grams of suspected fentanyl pills after, a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper […]
OLDHAM COUNTY, TX
