Michigan basketball: Hunter Dickinson reveals what he's working on most this offseason

Michigan Wolverines basketball center Hunter Dickinson made 21 three-pointers in 2022. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan basketball center Hunter Dickinson made a big jump from his freshman to sophomore year, and is looking to make even more strides this offseason, after deciding to return for another year in Ann Arbor.

“That’s what this summer is all about, improving your game in all levels and all aspects, trying to do whatever you can to get ready for another year of Big Ten basketball,” Dickinson said on the ‘Defend The Block’ podcast with host Brian Boesch

For one, Dickinson was a leader on Michigan’s 2022 team, but now that Eli Brooks is gone, he’ll have to step up even more in that regard.

“It’s going to be something that I’m going to try to work on, knowing that I’m gonna have to be the leader of the team and try to bring the younger guys [along],” Dickinson said. It is crazy, thinking about it, being an upperclassman now, just how much time flies. I remember being a senior in high school and thinking I had a lot of responsibilities, trying to lead that team, but now I’m a junior in college and life comes at you fast.”

Dickinson took two weeks off of basketball after Michigan’s loss to Villanova in the Sweet 16, before he got back to work. He’s training with renowned head strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson in order to reach peak shape.

“Just trying to work on my body more, just trying to perfect it and sculpt it even more, trying to get ready for another season of Big Ten basketball, because it’s definitely grueling,” the 7-1, 260-pound Michigan star said. “If you don’t take care of your body, it’ll get beaten down and punished for a whole season. Just trying to get that with Sandman every day in there, doing something, whether it’s strength or even stretching and trying to get better with that.”

After almost exclusively shooting with his left hand over his right shoulder as a freshman, Dickinson added more to his arsenal last season, using his right hand much more often. As a result of his expanded inside game, he scored 1.068 points per play on post-ups, which slotted in the 85th percentile nationally, according to Synergy.

He has plenty of time this summer to work on his inside game even more.

“Perfecting my back-to-the-basket and down-low game, just fine-tuning it, trying to get as good as I can,” the Michigan junior said of his focus. “You can always improve in that area, just trying to find more moves to add to my arsenal to use as counters and stuff like that.”

Dickinson — who averaged 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest — also opened up the Michigan offense by being able to hit long-range jumpers. He connected on 32.8 percent of his triple tries last season, and his 21 made threes were the fourth-most on the team. Dickinson made 46.7 percent of his pick-and-pop jumpers. He hit his goal of 32 percent from three, and now is aiming even higher.

“Obviously, continuing to shoot the three,” Dickinson said of his training. “I feel like I shot it decently. I remember telling people, ‘Man, I know, at the minimum, I can shoot 32 percent from three,’ going into the season. I was like, ‘I know that’s the worst.’ And I ended up shooting like 32.8, and I was like, ‘I knew it.’

“Next year, I’m gonna try to get it at least above 35. Aiming towards 40, but above 35 for sure.

“And then something I’m really working on is the mid-range jump shot. That’s something that I’ve been watching the NBA and guys like [Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel] Embiid and [Denver Nuggets star Nikola] Jokić, they’re able to get a lot of easier buckets and not have to do so much work, with that mid-range jump shot — open up, jab a couple times and shoot. Being able to score like that takes a lot of wear and tear off your body. That’s something I’ve been working on since I started back up.”

A consistent knock on Dickinson has been his perimeter defense in that he struggles staying with stretch big men on the perimeter. He also hasn’t been an elite rim protector, averaging 1.5 blocks per contest last game, and he’s looking to change that.

Michigan ranked 74th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency a year ago — down 70 spots from the year prior. But the Wolverines posted a 10-4 record when Dickinson recorded multiple blocks.

“I feel like I have more potential as a rim protector. That’s something that I’m gonna definitely focus on next year,” Dickinson said. “A goal for me is to try to have 2.5 blocks per game, at least.

“Shot blocking is something that if I put my mind to it I will be much improved in that area. In the first half of the season, I was more passive when it came to blocking shots, and once I kind of changed my mindset up a little bit and went and became more aggressive, I feel like my blocks went up. I was getting like three a game.

“For me, trying to average 2.5 blocks next year and be more of a presence, affecting shots and being able to be a better defender for my team and helping out my teammates more. And everything else, fine-tuning my game and trying to improve everything.”

Dickinson, who said he’s attempting to graduate in three years, has his sights set on Michigan winning a Big Ten title and national championship.

“I have really high expectations for next season, and I feel like we can do something special,” he said.