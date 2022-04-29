ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Cheers! Munich to stage 1st Oktoberfest after 2-year hiatus

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
BERLIN — The annual Oktoberfest festival is on again for this fall, the city of Munich said Friday, following a two-year pause...

