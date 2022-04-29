ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Morning reads: Massive opportunity for Auburn baseball, Roger McCreary's big night and more

By Justin Hokanson about 6 hours
 2 days ago
Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Good morning, Auburn fans, and welcome to the Morning Reads. Every day, we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers’ athletics, and the sporing world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Auburn football, recruiting, basketball, baseball and much more in Morning Reads.

Can Auburn baseball pull off the unexpected?

Tennessee has played six SEC series. They’ve swept five of them. Their lone conference loss was on Friday night to Alabama, where Tennessee then followed that up by outscoring Alabama 24-6 over the next two days. In 12 of Tennessee’s 18 conference games, the opponent has scored three runs or less. The most runs they’ve given up in a conference game is six – that was in the loss to Alabama. All that to say, Auburn faces a monster task. It’ll take a complete team effort to try and win two games from this Tennessee team.

Here’s more on the upcoming series.

Roger McCreary’s night has arrived

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary should be drafted on Friday night during the second round of the NFL Draft. If he’s not, it will be quite the surprise. CBS Sports ranks McCreary as the sixth-best player available entering the second round.

McCreary will represent the Tigers’ only high draft pick in this year’s draft. The other Auburn players are likely mid-to-late-round selections.

College basketball contract negotiations now the norm?

Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong will enter the transfer portal on Friday if his name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation isn’t increased, his NIL agent, Adam Papas of NEXT Sports Agency, told ESPN on Thursday. Wong, a two-time all-ACC player and the second-leading scorer on a Hurricanes team that reached the NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight, declared for the draft earlier this week.

Here’s that story from ESPN.

What a new world we live in.

NFL Draft heavy on defense in the first round

The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books. ESPN broke down the pros and cons of every pick.

How about Georgia’s Travon Walker going first ahead of Michigan’s Aiden Hutchinson?

Only one quarterback was taken, and that was Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett staying home to the Steelers at No. 20.

And apparently Ohio State can recruit wide receivers. Buckeyes’ stars Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave went back-to-back at No. 10 and No. 11, only to be followed by former Ohio State receiver Jameson Williams, who transferred to Alabama and was a star. That’s three receivers in three straight first-round picks that all were recruited and signed initially with the same college. That’s impressive.

In all, six receivers were taken in the first round. There were zero running backs taken. And the first five picks of the draft were defensive players.

Updating the top college basketball transfers available

ESPN updated their list of top transfers available in college basketball.

Morehead State center and Auburn target Johni Broome ranks No. 10. Former Tennessee center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who Auburn briefly showed interest and committed to Louisville, ranks No. 50. If Auburn could land Broome, it would be the second-straight season of landing a widely-regarded top-ten transfer player.

Former Auburn three-man Devan Cambridge isn’t listed in the top 100 of the transfer rankings.

