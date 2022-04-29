ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers reveals future plans when discussing Green Bay Packers losing Davante Adams

By Tyler Mansfield about 6 hours
There was plenty of speculation early into the NFL offseason surrounding Aaron Rodgers returning to the Green Bay Packers or finding a new home, but the quarterback ultimately made the decision to stay put and sign a three-year, $150 million deal with his longtime team. While Rodgers made the choice to stay in Green Bay, he was hoping his standout wide receiver would, too.

However, that wasn’t the case. Despite being offered a strong contract extension, former Packers’ wide receiver Davante Adams made the decision to depart Green Bay for the Las Vegas Raiders – signing a five-year deal that’ll pay him over $142 million.

Although Adams wanted to move on to another team, Rodgers was expecting the wideout to return with him for the 2022 season.

“I thought based on the number we offered Davante and being able to play with me for a few more years would definitely make a difference, but in the end he was ready to move on,” Rodgers said, as posted on Twitter by Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire.

Despite Adams – who made 123 receptions for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns last season – not returning to the Packers, Rodgers is locked-in with the organization and will have to find a new primary receiver to throw to in 2022.

Report: Rodgers pushed for offseason signing, Packers plan to pursue wide receiver in draft

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been pushing for the Green Bay Packers to acquire talent at the wide receiver position for years now. Even after losing a couple of guys, mainly Davante Adams, the need has become even more prevalent as free agency comes to a close and the 2022 NFL Draft takes center stage.

Green Bay recently signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year contract, with the deal being worth as much as $4 million. Watkins played for the Baltimore Ravens last season but will be heading back to the NFC. According to a report from Jordan Schultz, Rodgers was the one who made a push for the Packers to sign the wide receiver.

“Internally, Aaron Rodgers was a key proponent of Packers’ signing Sammy Watkins,” Schultz said. “He loves his talent.”

On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this report.

