IT Today: Roschon Johnson's long run, day two NFL Draft notes

By Joe Cook about 5 hours
Roschon Johnson (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

Welcome to Inside Texas Today! Every weekday, Inside Texas Today will provide the latest on Texas Longhorns sports from around the Forty Acres. This morning, a look at Roschon Johnson‘s long run in the Orange-White game, plus the list of Longhorns taken on day two of the NFL draft.

Here’s the Friday, April 29, 2022 edition.

“I saw green grass…”

There were a couple of “wow” plays in the Longhorns’ Orange-White game, including Quinn Ewers’ long touchdown pass to Isaiah Neyor. In addition to that explosive pass, there was also an explosive 56-yard run from Roschon Johnson that saw him run behind first-team blockers and through several second-team defenders.

“I was just patient behind my double team, and I just hit the seam when I saw it,” Johnson said.

The Longhorn offense is in 12 personnel with tight ends Ja’Tavion Sanders and Jahleel Billingsley on the field. Texas’ defense is in a base look, with Jett Bush and Devin Richardson behind the second defensive line.

The guard-center combo of Junior Angilau and Jake Majors clear Aaron Bryant well out of the way, and Richardson gets caught in the fray. Larry Turner-Gooden, who rotated down into the box at the snap, almost has a bead on the ball carrier, but Johnson is a step too quick (Turner-Gooden also potentially bumps into Vernon Broughton).

The now-portaled Myron Warren and Justice Finkley rush too far up the field and are easy assignments for Cole Hutson and Christian Jones to handle.

Bush gets caught in the wash, and now Johnson is looking at a third level of the defense with just Jamier Johnson, BJ Allen, and Terrance Brooks standing between him and the goal line.

Jordan Whittington puts a block on Allen, Brooks gives a poor effort on the tackle, and Johnson is off to the races.

“I saw green grass, and was just praying nobody caught me,” Johnson said.

Nobody did.

There was plenty of other give-and-take plays between the Longhorn offense and defense, but Johnson’s run was one of the highlights of the day for the first-team offense.

Longhorns taken in rounds two and three since 2010

Yesterday, IT noted the 45 Longhorns who heard their names called in the first round of the NFL draft. Today, a look at the players since 2010 who have been “day two” picks, or players selected in the second and third rounds of the draft.

2010 – Sergio Kindle – LB – Baltimore Ravens – No. 43

2010 – Lamarr Houston – LB – Oakland Raiders – No. 44

2010 – Jordan Shipley – WR – Cincinnati Bengals – No. 84

2010 – Colt McCoy – QB – Cleveland Browns – No. 85

2011 – Aaron Williams – DB – Buffalo Bills – No. 34

2011 – Curtis Brown – DB – Pittsburgh Steelers – No. 95

2013 – Marquise Goodwin – WR – Buffalo Bills – No. 78

2015 – Jordan Hicks – LB – Philadelphia Eagles – No. 84

2017 – D’Onta Foreman – RB – Houston Texans – No. 88

2018 – Malik Jefferson – LB – Cincinnati Bengals – No. 78

2018 – Connor Williams – OL – Dallas Cowboys – No. 50

2020 – Brandon Jones – DB – Miami Dolphins – No. 70

2020 – Devin Duvernay – WR – Baltimore Ravens – No. 92

2021 – Sam Cosmi – OL – Washington Football Team – No. 51

Texas viewing for 4/29

No. 1 Track & field – Penn Relays – Philadelphia, Penn. – Franklin Field – Live Video

No. 1 Track & field – LSU Invitational – Baton Rouge, La. – Bernie Moore Stadium – Live Stats

No. 17 softball – at Texas Tech – Lubbock, Texas – Rocky Johnson Field – 5 p.m. – ESPN+

No. 10 baseball – No. 8 Oklahoma State – Austin, Texas – UFCU Disch-Falk Field – 6:30 p.m. – LHN

