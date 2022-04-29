ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Draft: 25 best available prospects in Round 2

By Jonathan Wagner
The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books, with a lot of trades and movement headlining on Thursday night. Now, the draft is onto its second day, with Rounds 2 and 3 set to take place on Friday night.

There was just one quarterback selected in the opening round, with Kenny Pickett selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at 20th overall. There was a run on wide receivers, resulting in some talented players at other positions falling later than anticipated. For some players that were expected to go in Round 1, they did not hear their names called on Thursday.

With that in mind, there is a lot of intrigue entering Round 2 of the NFL Draft. Entering Day 2 of the draft, ESPN ranked the best available players on top of the board in Round 2. If one thing is for certain, it’s that there are still many quality players available.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the clock with the first pick in Round 2, with the Minnesota Vikings due up next. Round 2 will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Friday night, with Round 3 also being held right after. Rounds 4-7 will begin at 12 noon ET on Saturday.

