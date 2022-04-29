Notre Dame basketball forward Elijah Taylor enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish just lost some depth on the hardwood, as forward Elijah Taylor has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. On3’s Matt Zenitz reported the news on Friday morning.

Taylor has played in just three games since coming to Notre Dame, playing 3.7 minutes per game this past season and averaging 2.7 points with 0.7 rebounds and 0.3 blocks.

Taylor first came to Notre Dame as a three-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class, and he was the 37th-rated power forward and the fourth-rated player out of the state of Pennsylvania in his class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average.

Notre Dame went 24-11 this past season and 15-5 against ACC opponents.

