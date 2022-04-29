LOOK: A.J. Brown sends alarming message to Titans fans following trade

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images.

A.J. Brown didn’t want to be traded from the Tennessee Titans, but he didn’t have a choice. While the standout wide receiver came into Thursday night as a part of the Titans’ roster, little did he know that the organization would soon be trading him for more picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

As a surprise to Brown, his Tennessee teammates and Titans fans everywhere, the team ultimately traded the wideout to the Philadelphia Eagles for picks No. 18 and 101 in the draft. Although Tennessee will save money by not having Brown on its roster, it’s not going to be an easy task for the Titans to replace the receiver.

While Brown, who leaves Tennessee after making 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons in Nashville, planned on being with the team for the 2022 campaign, he’s instead relocating to Philadelphia – and that’s a surprise to him.

After the news of the trade came out on Thursday night, Brown took to his Twitter account to send a message to Titans fans. The tweet has since been deleted, but Action Network captured a screenshot before it was taken down.

“Tennessee I love you and you will forever be in my heart and I can say this now … THIS WAS NOT MY FAULT,” Brown wrote in the deleted tweet. “But I wish you all the best. Love.”

Brown – who was a standout at Ole Miss – was selected No. 51 overall by the Titans in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Report: Details emerge on A.J. Brown’s extension with Eagles

The Tennessee Titans sent shockwaves through the NFL by trading A.J. Brown in a blockbuster deal on Thursday. It turns out the former Ole Miss star is getting paid in the process.

Brown is receiving a four-year, $100 million deal with the Eagles, including $57 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Tennessee acquired Philadelphia’s No. 18 overall pick with the deal and selected former Arkansas standout Treylon Burks with that pick.