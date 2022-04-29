ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

O/NSO: Putting seats in seats edition

By Greg Katz about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Medp7_0fO3W1f000
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

The Obvious: There was a lot of speculation last Saturday that the announced Coliseum record crowd of 33,427 for the USC Trojans spring game didn't approach the actual seats in the seats, but those announced numbers sounded good and aren’t records made to be broken? The Not So Obvious: Look, the Coliseum holds 77,500, which is down from the previously reported 92,000 from the days of Pete Carroll. When Carroll’s team were at their zenith, the Coli was actually filled to 92,000 with no real hint of disingenuous numbers for fake announced crowds. You really couldn’t see any empty seats all the way to the corner of the peristyle ends of the Coli. Of course, when you are in the midst of national championships and a record winning streak along with performance legends like Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush, Los Angeles tends to really turn out in huge numbers and back a winner.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum sounds off on Jordan Addison situation: 'There is widespread cheating out there'

Over the past week or so, there have been rumors surfacing Pittsburgh standout wide receiver Jordan Addison is going to soon enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal – and there have reportedly been plenty of schools contacting him in an effort to try and get him to commit to them. After Addison put up 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, it makes complete sense why he would be such a hot name in the portal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peristyle#American Football#College Football#Nso#Coliseum#Usc
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher locks in official visits

Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands wide receiver Rodney Gallagher has established himself as one of the country’s top pass-catchers in the 2023 class. Programs from across the country have extended offers to the 5-foot-10, 165-pounder, but a select few have been at the top of his list. On Sunday, Gallagher...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

WATCH: Jeremy Ruckert, family celebrate Ohio State tight end being drafted by hometown Jets

The New York Jets came out of the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft with three players that were projected top ten picks. On Day 2 of the draft, the Jets continued to pile up an impressive haul. But one of the coolest moments of the draft so far was when the Jets selected Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round on Friday night.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Penn State LB Ellis Brooks & Saf. Drew Hartlaub finalize NFL deals

Penn State football had a successful weekend, with eight players selected in the NFL Draft, more than any other Big Ten team. However, as always the case, a few players weren’t selected, including linebacker Ellis Brooks. A native of Mechanicsville, Va., Brooks will still get an opportunity, however, as he signed with the Green Bay Packers Saturday night.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy