O/NSO: Putting seats in seats edition

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

The Obvious: There was a lot of speculation last Saturday that the announced Coliseum record crowd of 33,427 for the USC Trojans spring game didn't approach the actual seats in the seats, but those announced numbers sounded good and aren’t records made to be broken? The Not So Obvious: Look, the Coliseum holds 77,500, which is down from the previously reported 92,000 from the days of Pete Carroll. When Carroll’s team were at their zenith, the Coli was actually filled to 92,000 with no real hint of disingenuous numbers for fake announced crowds. You really couldn’t see any empty seats all the way to the corner of the peristyle ends of the Coli. Of course, when you are in the midst of national championships and a record winning streak along with performance legends like Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush, Los Angeles tends to really turn out in huge numbers and back a winner.