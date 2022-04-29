ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU offer, Spring Game visit impresses 4-star EDGE Sterling Dixon

By Billy Embody about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RhXn_0fO3VmpZ00
2024 EDGE Sterling Dixon. (Twitter)

2024 Mobile Christian (Ala.) EDGE Sterling Dixon made his way to LSU for its Spring Game last weekend with an offer in hand.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Road Dawgs Open Series Friday Night at LSU

ATHENS, GA.------The Georgia Bulldogs (29-12, 11-7 SEC) are back on the road this week to face No. 20 LSU (27-13, 10-8 SEC) starting Friday in Baton Rouge. Game times are 7:30 pm ET Friday (SECN+), 3 pm ET (SECN+) on Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm ET (SECN+). The entire series will be available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

On300 safety Avery Stuart releases top 6

It’s down to six for an On300 safety in the class of 2023. Montgomery (Ala.) Alabama Christian Academy safety Avery Stuart announced his top-six schools on Twitter Friday afternoon. Stuart’s list consists of: Auburn, Florida State, Arkansas, Miami, Kentucky and Michigan State. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder is a four-star...
AUBURN, AL
WDAM-TV

USM drops 2nd straight baseball game at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WDAM) - Prior to Saturday afternoon, the University of Southern Mississippi baseball team had suffered through only one losing streak this season. Less than 24 hours after seeing a 15-game winning streak snapped, the fourth-ranked Golden Eagles started their second skid of the spring. USM (33-10, 16-4 Conference...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Magnolia State Live

‘American Idol’ winner cancels weekend Mississippi concert after Louisiana State University Police launch investigation

“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy has canceled his performance at this weekend’s Mississippi Mudbug Festival after turning himself in to the Louisiana State University Police. Mississippi State Fairgrounds officials said refunds are available to those who bought tickets to Hardy’s concert. Hardy posted a statement on Facebook...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AL.com

Fireball 10 times brighter than full moon seen over Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, NASA says

A loud boom prefaced a streaking fireball spotted in three Southern states, scientists confirmed Thursday. More than 30 people in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi reported seeing the exceptionally bright meteor in the sky around 8 a.m. Wednesday after hearing loud booms in Claiborne County, Mississippi, and surrounding areas, NASA reported. It was first spotted 54 miles (87 kilometers) above the Mississippi River, near Alcorn, Mississippi, officials said.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Mobile#Christian#American Football#College Football
KRDO News Channel 13

Air Force’s Jordan Jackson drafted by Saints

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) -- Jordan Jackson, an Air Force graduate and team leader, is an NFL player. Jackson was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Jackson had 15.5 sacks for his career, which ranks second in program history. Jackson radiated happiness while sitting down to talk The post Air Force’s Jordan Jackson drafted by Saints appeared first on KRDO.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WAFB.com

Street racing off of College Drive

When Garth Brooks performed Callin' Baton Rouge at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, a seismograph located in the Nicholson building on LSU's campus reportedly recorded a small earthquake. Trial to determine proposed City of St. George’s fate begins this week. Updated: 2 hours ago. The trial to challenge the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Lane Hardy performance cancelled

Garth Brooks is 'Callin' Baton Rouge.' He talked about his upcoming concert in Tiger Stadium. Rescue Rehome Repeat of south Louisiana is holding a pet adoption event in Denham Springs on Saturday, April 30.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially in the books, teams can now look back on their selections and trades and see how they performed. Focusing on the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team was able to make nine draft picks – ranging from No. 24 overall to No. 193 – and add some talent in certain areas.
ARLINGTON, TX
WGNO

Julia and Mike Sell to leave LSU Women’s Tennis

Baton Rouge, La. – Julia and Mike Sell, who led LSU Women’s Tennis to unprecedented success and national prominence over the past decade, are leaving the program to pursue other opportunities.  Julia Sell has served as head coach of LSU Women’s Tennis since 2012, while Michael Sell was named co-head coach in 2015 after three seasons […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alt 101.7

Christopher Allen Goes Undrafted, Signs With Denver Broncos

Alabama edge linebacker Christopher Allen has gone undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and will sign as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos . Allen was expected to have an opportunity to build his draft stock into at least an early day two selection, unfortunately, Allen sustained a foot injury while recording his first and only sack of the 2021 season against Miami in the season opener.
DENVER, CO
WAFB

LSUPD: Threat cleared after altercation near stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU spokesman confirmed an altercation occurred on South Stadium Drive near Tiger Stadium around 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. LSU police notified the public just after 4 p.m. with an alert text, asking people to remain vigilant. Around 5 p.m., the LSU Police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
55K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy