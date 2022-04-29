Wichita’s Slate Creek Band selected for Kansas Music Hall of Fame

Click here to read the full article. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will continue with its medallion ceremony on Sunday, May 1st in Nashville following news of the death of country music icon Naomi Judd, who, along with her daughter Wynonna, was set to be inducted as The Judds. According to a Country Music Hall of Fame rep, Wynonna Judd is expected to attend the induction ceremony. CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Kyle Young, said in a statement provided to Billboard that the Judd family requested the ceremony to carry on in light of...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO