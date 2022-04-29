ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita’s Slate Creek Band selected for Kansas Music Hall of Fame

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s Slate Creek Band has been selected to the 2022 class of the Kansas Music Hall of Fame and will be inducted during a virtual ceremony aired on KPTS in July. Another Wichita group, Moreland & Arbuckle,...

