Houston, TX

Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Moves to leadoff

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Calhoun batted leadoff and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Houston. Calhoun slotted in the...

www.cbssports.com

ESPN

Arroyo HR, solid pitching carry Red Sox past Orioles 3-1

BALTIMORE -- — Christian Arroyo ended Boston’s long-ball drought with a two-run shot, and Rich Hill combined with four relievers on a five-hitter to help the Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 Friday night. Arroyo hit his first homer of the season in the second inning to...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Tapia leads Blue Jays against the Astros after 4-hit performance

LINE: Blue Jays -129, Astros +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Houston Astros after Raimel Tapia's four-hit game on Friday. Toronto has a 7-4 record at home and a 13-8 record overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .415 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the majors.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Kershaw becomes Dodgers' franchise strikeout leader

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw became the Dodgers’ career strikeout leader during the fourth inning of Saturday night’s game against Detroit. The 33-year-old lefty began the game needing four to pass Don Sutton. He got Dustin Garneau to chase a curveball in the third inning to tie the Hall of Famer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

William Contreras hits two homers as Braves roll over Rangers

William Contreras hit two of the Atlanta Braves’ four home runs in a 6-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday in Arlington, Texas. It was Contreras’ first career multi-homer performance. In his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, Contreras hit a homer with...
ARLINGTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
ESPN

Bumgarner gives up 1 run in 5 innings; Dbacks beat Cards 6-2

ST. LOUIS -- — Madison Bumgarner pitched five strong innings, Daulton Varsho had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 on Friday night. Bumgarner (1-1) outdueled Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright in a game featuring two starters who have combined for 314 career wins. “For...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS LA

Ward, Ohtani homer in Angels 5-1 win over White Sox

The Angels won their sixth straight game Friday evening, topping the Chicago White Sox on the road, 5-1. They immediately jumped to an early lead, thanks to a leadoff homer from baseball's hottest hitter in Taylor Ward, who took the second pitch of the game 392 feet to left field. Two hitters later and Shohei Ohtani would double that lead to 2-0, when he roped a 419-foot bomb to left centerfield for his fourth of the season. Ohtani wound up scoring three runs in the contest, scoring in the sixth on an Anthony Rendon double - which gave the Angels the 3-1 lead...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Drives in four Friday

Torrens went 1-for-3 with a three-run double and an RBI sacrifice fly in a loss to the Marlins on Friday. Torrens emptied the bases with his timely second-inning two-bagger, plating Jarred Kelenic, Abraham Toro and J.P. Crawford. His ninth-inning sac fly then drove home Julio Rodriguez, giving Torrens his first four RBI of the season. The 25-year-old has made three appearances since returning from the COVID-19 injured list, going 2-for-8 with three strikeouts during that span.
SEATTLE, WA
Marcus Semien
Kole Calhoun
FOX Sports

Mets pitching combined no-hitter thru 8 innings vs Phillies

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and a trio of relievers have combined to pitch eight no-hit innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets are leading 3-0 at Citi Field on Friday night. Megill went the first five innings. He struck out five and walked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Twins' Kyle Garlick: Picks up injury Sunday

Garlick was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays in the top of the third inning with an undisclosed injury, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Garlick, who was coming off a two-home run performance in Saturday's 9-1 win, followed up that big effort with a base hit, a walk and a run across his two plate appearances. The injury in question cropped up after his second trip to the plate, as Trevor Larnach checked in from the bench to pinch run for Garlick after he drew the walk. Expect the Twins to provide an update on Garlick's condition after the game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Breaks tie with solo shot

Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Cardinals. Marte broke a scoreless tie in the eighth inning, leading off the inning with a homer off Miles Mikolas. The homer was just the first of the season for Marte, who's still hitting a miserable .146/.211/.256 on the year.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Rangers
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Returns in pursuit of team record

Kreider (rest) will play in Friday's season finale against the Capitals, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today Sports reports. Kreider sat out the Rangers' penultimate game Wednesday along with a number of other regulars, but most of New York's top players will return to the lineup Friday. He needs two goals to tie Jaromir Jagr's single-season Rangers record of 54 from 2005-06.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Clears protocols, but not activated

Mejia (illness) rejoined the Rays on Sunday after completing a quarantine and clearing all virus-related protocols, but he remains on the COVID-19 injured list, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Because he's been away from the team for just over a week, Mejia may need a few days...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Kolby Allard: Loses out on roster spot

The Rangers optioned Allard to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday. The lefty reliever will cede his spot on the active roster to catcher Jonah Heim (personal), who was reinstated from the paternity list ahead of Sunday's game against Atlanta. Allard was largely been limited to low-leverage work out of the bullpen during the first month of the season, making four appearances while giving up five earned runs on seven hits and two walks across seven frames.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain

Pederson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Friday but will avoid the injured list for now, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Pederson underwent an MRI on Thursday after leaving Wednesday's game against Oakland with right groin tightness. While the test did reveal a strain, it's not a particularly severe one. The Giants will wait to see how the injury responds over the next few days, so he'll likely miss at least two or three games, but he may not wind up missing any more time than that.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

