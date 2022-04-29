ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Betting Recap: Big Payouts and Shocking Beats

By Frankie Taddeo
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWGHw_0fO3VE0z00

Late line movement played out with some of the night's big surprises.

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and bettors enjoyed getting the best of the sportsbooks in the first 32 picks. The opening round witnessed nine offensive linemen, six wide receivers, just one quarterback and no running backs on the offensive side of the ball. Bettors who invested in over 15.5 total defensive players drafted in the first round found a cash when the 16th defensive player came off the board with the final pick of the first round (Lewis Cine, S, Vikings).

Let’s take a look back!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tGgSp_0fO3VE0z00

Big Wins

Travon Walker, No. 1 overall +300

The winning started with the first selection of the night, when the Jacksonville Jaguars tabbed Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker. I shared back on April 18 that Walker was the target of the respected money in Vegas at odds of +300 to go first overall , back when Aidan Hutchinson was still the prohibitive betting favorite. The former Michigan standout was listed at odds of -333 at SI Sportsbook several weeks ago, but following the strong steam in the days prior to the draft, the odds swung massively in Walker’s favor. The final closing odds found Walker listed at -475 and Hutchinson at +360.

Aidan Hutchinson, Over 1.5 Draft Position +200

This was a correlated wager that I shared here at SI Betting as well once word in Vegas indicated that Walker would be the first overall pick by the Jags. Hutchinson, who went No. 2 to the Lions , was an easy cash at odds of +175 once Walker came off the board first.

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

Derek Stingley Jr., First Cornerback Selected +275

The late money in Vegas was absolutely spot on once again when former LSU standout Derek Stingley Jr. went No. 3 overall to the Houston Texans . Late Wednesday, respected steam arrived that drove the dynamic cornerback's overall draft position of 12.5 down to 8.5 and still cashed well inside the closing number. By coming off the board in the top three, Stingley also cashed at healthy odds of +275 in the first cornerback market, going one pick ahead of favorite Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (-425), who went No. 4 to the New York Jets,

Drake London, First Wideout Selected +335

In a bit of a shocker, the Atlanta Falcons drafted USC wide receiver Drake London at No. 8. London jumped ahead of both Garrett Wilson (-150) and Jameson Williams (+200), who closed as the top two betting choices late Thursday afternoon. The big athletic wideout is going to be a physical presence for Marcus Mariota next season in Atlanta.

Kenny Pickett, First Quarterback Selected +175

The Steelers drafted the only quarterback in the first round when they chose former Pittsburgh Panthers signal caller Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall. The strong-armed Pickett, who many had linked to the Steelers in recent weeks, cashed in the first quarterback chosen market at +175, ahead of favorite Malik Willis (-225). The Black and Gold have their successor to the recently retired Ben Roethlisberger.

Quay Walker, First Linebacker Selected +500

Need another example of why the respected money in Vegas is nothing short of incredible? Look no further than the selection of former Georgia linebacker Quay Walker by the Green Bay Packers at No. 22. In the final 72 hours leading up to Thursday night, respected steam drove Walker’s overall betting position of 43.5 down to 26.5! The former Bulldog was an impressive cash for bettors at odds of +500 in the first linebacker market ahead of favorite Devin Lloyd (-290).

Taking A Tumble

Evan Neal, Over 6.5 Overall Draft Position

Back in January, there was some talk that former Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal was in the discussion to go No. 1 overall to Jacksonville. However, Neal saw his opening draft position projection of 3.5 by oddsmakers balloon to 6.5 by early Thursday morning. The Giants ended Neal’s mini slide at No. 7 overall after going defense with the first of their two first-round picks at No. 5, drafting Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Kyle Hamilton, Over 11.5 Overall Draft Position

Former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton witnessed one of the biggest falls from the original draft position projections posted by oddsmakers. Hamilton who opened at 5.5 found his draft position close at 11.5 and went beyond that final number when he came off the board at No. 14 overall to the Baltimore Ravens . As I highlighted in my mock draft, “ despite adding Marcus Williams in free agency, Baltimore will be happy to land the best player on the board ”.

Jermaine Johnson, Over 9.5 Overall Draft Position

The New York Jets may have struck gold when they traded up into the back half of the first round and made their third selection of the opening round and grabbed former Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson. Oddsmakers had the powerful pass rusher projected to go inside the top 10 picks, but instead the former Seminole found himself sitting on the board when the Titans were on the clock at pick No. 26. The Jets are hoping Johnson turns into the best pass rusher the club has possessed since John Abraham.

Malik Willis Falls Out of First Round

The 2022 draft shocked both bettors and oddsmakers when former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis fell out of the first round. Willis, who opened with a betting draft position of 9.5, plummeted to 16.5, with the closing number easily cashing to the over. In addition, Willis burned bettors who laid prohibitive odds of -200 that the dual-threat signal caller would be the first quarterback to hear his name called by Roger Goodell.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More betting, fantasy & NFL draft coverage:

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Ross signs undrafted free agent deal

The NFL is getting a bona fide leader. While much of the talk surrounding Michigan football’s 2021 season has been centered on the defensive ends, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, much of the success on the defensive side of the ball is due to Josh Ross’ leadership. Even...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers steal athletic monster on Day Three of 2022 NFL Draft

Buccaneers fans may not like that the team had to give up a 2023 pick to bring him in, but they are going to love the upside of Zyon McCollum. When the news came out that the Buccaneers gave up a 2023 fourth-round pick to get back into the fifth round, a sense of panic ran through the mind of some fans.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Buccaneers make their first terrible pick of the draft

Punters do not matter. We aren’t sure how the Buccaneers ended up forgetting this when they spent a fourth-round pick on the position. Let’s get the nice stuff out of the way first. The Buccaneers just brought in a better punter than Bradley Pinion that is going to be a fraction of the price.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
FOX Sports

Saints draft Tennessee DB Alontae Taylor in 2nd round

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints turned their attention to defense in the second round of the NFL draft, selecting defensive back Alontae Taylor out of Tennessee on Friday night. Taylor, 6-foot, 195 pounds, had four interceptions during his time with the Vols, including two last season....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has finally wrapped, but that doesn’t mean the action is slowing down across the league. Now that all 262 selections across all seven rounds are officially in the books, teams will now enter the frantic frenzy that is undrafted free agency, competing to land the best players who slipped through the cracks during draft weekend.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermaine Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers make smartest move of the draft so far

During the initial night of the NFL draft on Thursday night, first time watchers could have easily been fooled to think that the enormous magnitude of trades was a normal thing. However, last night’s plethora of trades, including the one with the Buccaneers, was certainly an anomaly, setting the record for most trades in the first round ever with nine.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#2022 Nfl Draft#Jets#American Football#Si Sportsbook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading the Colts' draft pick trade with Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts traded their second-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings while adding an extra pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. This now gives the Colts three selections on Day 2 of the draft. While there were some intriguing prospects on the board like wide receiver Skyy Moore, the Colts got very strong value in terms of draft picks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Gambling
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Draft grades: How each AFC team fared through seven rounds

The 2022 NFL Draft is over, and it was full of trades and surprising picks. Perhaps no selection was more unexpected than the New England Patriots taking Chattanooga guard Cole Strange with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round. Strange was projected to go in the late second round or somewhere in the third round in most mock drafts, but the Patriots liked him enough to take him near the end of Round 1.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Panthers Draft Matt Corral: Fantasy Football Outlook (2022)

Let’s take a look at the redraft and dynasty fantasy football impact of the Carolina Panthers’ selection of Matt Corral. The Carolina Panthers traded back into the 3rd round to snag Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. And unless the Panthers add a veteran quarterback, it’s just Sam Darnold standing in the way of the QB1 gig.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

64K+
Followers
32K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy