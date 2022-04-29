ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'American Idol' Winner Laine Hardy Under Investigation By LSU Police — Read The Singer's Reaction

By Nikki Schuster
American Idol winner Laine Hardy is under investigation by the Louisiana State University Police Department. Though the reason as to why authorities are looking into the musician has not been disclosed at this time, Hardy made the announcement on Thursday, April 28.

Taking to Facebook , Hardy revealed in a post that the LSUPD issued "a warrant due to allegations made against me."

"I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans," the 21-year-old, who won Season 17 of the singing competition show in 2019, wrote.

FANS WORRY FOR FORMER 'AMERICAN IDOL' JUDGE RANDY JACKSON AS HE APPEARS FRAIL AS HE HANGS OUT WITH PAL ANTHONY HOPKINS

Despite being open with his fans, Hardy noted that "due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward."

The Baton Rouge-based authorities and university representatives also confirmed their active investigation with LSU Police, telling The Post they "may be able to provide more information later today."

And while a rep for the embattled country crooner told the outlet they couldn't comment on the "pending investigation," his lawyer offered some more insight.

"Mr. Hardy did receive a warrant for his arrest [Thursday] and has been and will continue to be completely cooperative with the Baton Rouge Police Department on this matter," attorney C. Frank Holthaus told the publication. "Due to the public nature of Mr. Hardy’s profession, we ask for privacy at this time."

Hardy's loyal fans were quick to show their support, commenting on his Facebook post that they are "here" for the artist and know he'll be "good to go" in no time.

BRIAN DUNKLEMAN RECALLS MOMENT HE & EX 'AMERICAN IDOL' COHOST RYAN SEACREST NEARLY CAME TO BLOWS: 'THEY HAD TO HOLD ME BACK'

"Regardless of whatever the situation may be, I pray you will overcome," one Facebook user wrote, with another adding: "Prayers.....need to nip false accusations in the bud with defamation actions. Lets people know you will protect yourself and future. Prayers."

steve meloy
2d ago

Don't jump to conclusions until all info known. Do unto others as you would have do unto you. each of us can be accused of something without any evidence. Let it play out and pray for all involved.

Gypsygirl13
2d ago

He seemed like such a sweet young guy on the show. Hoping that he’s not doing anything bad.

Keny
1d ago

Why is it that I really only see Trumplicans making non-political threads political? I'll bet it's cause their so bitter because the Yam lost! I love it. Keep showing your bitter. "Lets Go Bitter!"

