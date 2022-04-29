ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Week 4 Pickups

By Jennifer Piacenti
Hit the waiver wire with confidence as players are settling into the young 2022 MLB season.

The Week 4 waivers are here! Fantasy baseball is in full swing.

Eric Hosmer continues to rake, as do Jurickson Profar and Andrew Vaughan. Check out my Week 3 waiver wire adds , but without further ado, here are a few more guys worth your FAAB this week.

Hitters

Wilmer Flores (1B/2B/3B) Giants

Flores is a chess piece you can move all over the infield, playing for a team averaging the fifth-most runs per game this season. He's off to a hot start with a .314 batting average, two home runs, and 12 RBI.

J.P. Crawford (SS) Mariners

Crawford is raking this year, batting .349 with three home runs. He’s not striking out, he’s not chasing, and his 6.5% K rate is in the top 1% of the league. The Mariners are averaging nearly five runs per game, and they sit atop the AL West division.

Taylor Ward (OF) Angels

The Angels have been on fire the last few weeks, and it's time to make your claims for Taylor Ward, who has often been batting leadoff. After a grand slam on Wednesday, the former first-round pick has now homered in three of his last 12 at-bats. He's barreling the ball at an extraordinary rate while batting for average and incredible power. Oh, and did I mention he's got speed, too? Ward has a sprint speed in the top 25% of the league. He's batting .395 with a 1.347 OPS and a stolen base. You know what to do.

Charlie Blackmon (OF) Rockies

The former first-round pick is somehow still available in 45% of Yahoo leagues, so he's making the list. Blackmon got off to a slow start for the first few weeks of the season, but he has hit four home runs in the past eight games- and only one of them was at Coors! He's batting .364 with three homers and a stolen base across the last week. Grab him while you can.

Raimel Tapia (OF) Blue Jays

Since the Teoscar Hernandez injury, Tapia has played nearly every day and often batting leadoff. If you're looking for speed in deeper leagues, Tapia could be some help. He's stolen two bases this season, and last season he collected 20 bags for the Rockies.

Pitchers

Miles Mikolas (SP) Cardinals

Mikolas has been excellent to start the season for St. Louis, pitching to a 1.21 ERA and 0.94 WHIP across 22.1 innings pitched. He's an innings-eater that will improve your ratios, and he pitches for a team with plenty of run support. Though he won't add a lot to your strikeout totals, he is limiting hard contact- and he plays in a division with the Pirates and the Reds. Enough said.

Michael Lorenzen (SP) Angels

Lorenzen made this list a few weeks ago, and he's back as an option for deeper leagues. Across 15.1 innings pitched, Lorenzen has struck out 12 with an ERA of 2.93 and a 0.98 WHIP. He's pitching in a six-man rotation, but if you can stream in daily leagues, there is value in a pitcher whose team has a .632 win percentage.

Anthony Bender (RP) Marlins

Though Bender has logged two losses and a blown save already, he recorded consecutive saves Tuesday and Wednesday- and Wednesday's save was across four innings. Mattingly anointed Bender the closer at the beginning of the season. Let's see if he sticks with his guy.

Dylan Floro (RP) Marlins

Expected to return from the IL this week, Floro could be the guy next in line for saves for the fish. If Bender struggles, Floro was the guy that closed for the Marlins down the stretch in 2021. He is worth a stash if you're searching for saves.

