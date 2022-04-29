ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Sheriff: Texas teen killed after being held at gunpoint by mother’s boyfriend

By Patrick Cunningham
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

HUMBLE, Texas ( KETK ) – A 16-year-old Texas girl was killed inside her home in Harris County early Friday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff released a statement on social media saying that Harris County Constable deputies in Pct. 4 responded to a disturbance call at 1:05 a.m. in Humble.

Investigator Sgt. Wolfford told our NBC affiliate KPRC that a woman called 911 saying her sister was being held captive at gunpoint by her mother’s boyfriend.

Deputies heard one gunshot inside, followed by a scream and a second shot. Wofford said a man appeared from the home immediately after and surrendered.

When officers entered the home, they found a 16-year-old girl dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Her mother was inside, unharmed.

No names for anyone involved have been released by Harris County investigators.

