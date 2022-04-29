Sheriff: Texas teen killed after being held at gunpoint by mother’s boyfriend
HUMBLE, Texas ( KETK ) – A 16-year-old Texas girl was killed inside her home in Harris County early Friday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Police: East Texan shoots, kills burglar in his home
The sheriff released a statement on social media saying that Harris County Constable deputies in Pct. 4 responded to a disturbance call at 1:05 a.m. in Humble.
Investigator Sgt. Wolfford told our NBC affiliate KPRC that a woman called 911 saying her sister was being held captive at gunpoint by her mother’s boyfriend.
Deputies heard one gunshot inside, followed by a scream and a second shot. Wofford said a man appeared from the home immediately after and surrendered.
When officers entered the home, they found a 16-year-old girl dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Her mother was inside, unharmed.
No names for anyone involved have been released by Harris County investigators.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0