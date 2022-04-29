ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Fact Check: Pfizer, Moderna CFOs Quit Within 72 Hours Over Vaccine Safety

By Tom Norton
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Multiple tweets have claimed that two of Moderna and Pfizer's senior executives have both resigned within 72 hours of one...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 755

Not True
2d ago

Fact checker is paid for by the pharmaceutical company you better look it up they all work for the pharmaceutical company so fact checker is useless

Reply(68)
591
Charlie Smith
2d ago

pharmaceutical companies can't be sued over COVID vaccines..why would they be worried if COVID shots actually are responsible for untold deaths thought the world.

Reply(56)
192
Marge Newton
2d ago

My Dr. sent in a VAERs report on my behalf due to problems I got right after the shot. I got the J&J "ONE AND DONE" shot. I won't call it the V word because that is not what it is... I am a recently retired nurse. I only got the shot because I wanted to be able to travel... Had I known then what I know now I would NEVER have gotten the shot and I personally do not recommend it for anyone...

Reply(17)
175
