ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Proposed Charter School Funding Overhaul Sparks Opposition From NH Leaders

By Ethan DeWitt
The 74
The 74
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aB7oU_0fO3V2VW00

N ew Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut are rallying against a Biden administration push to add new conditions for charter school federal funding, arguing the move would be overly burdensome and make funding difficult to qualify for.

In a letter sent April 18, Sununu joined 17 other Republican governors in opposing the new administrative rules, which are on their way to final approval. Public comment for the rules closed April 14.

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

The rules are intended to overhaul a number of practices Biden and Democrats have criticized in recent years, such as the use of for-profit companies to manage the schools on behalf of nonprofits, which by law are supposed to be in charge. But the rules contain a number of other oversight mechanisms that New Hampshire Republicans say are unfair.

The new rule change, which would apply to the federal Charter Schools Program, would not affect existing charter schools or startup schools in New Hampshire in the near future but could kick in for future projects, state officials say.

In the letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Sununu and other governors have objected to what they call a “top-down and one-size-fits-all approach,” and have asked that the U.S. Department of Education extend the comment period and delay the implementation deadline by a year.

“(T)he administration is choosing to place disproportionate burdens on the charter school sector, burdens that will ultimately harm the students from minority and low-income households,” the letter reads.

New standards

Under the proposed new standards, a charter school applying for federally funded startup grants would need to show that there is a demand and a need for their school in their area through the use of a “community impact analysis.” That analysis could rely on the fact that public schools are overflowing with students, or that there is an “unmet demand” in the community.

Sununu and other governors have called that rule overly onerous, and say it could preempt the creation of charter schools in states where enrollment is steadily dropping, like New Hampshire.

“By focusing on the number of seats, rather than the number of ‘high-quality’ seats, the new standard fails to consider that a driving force in parents’ decisions is the desire for their child to attend a school that meets their child’s unique needs,” the letter states. “It cannot be ignored that enrollment is down in many big-city school districts due to parents choosing to leave closed or persistently failing schools.”

New Hampshire’s charter schools currently serve 4,938 of the state’s 168,628 students as of 2021 – or 2.9 percent of students – according to the Department of Education.

The proposed rules include requirements that the applicant demonstrate that the number of new charter schools would “not exceed the number of public schools needed to accommodate the demand in the community.”

And the rules state that the federal grant program would “give priority to applicants that plan to operate or manage high-quality charter schools with racially and socioeconomically diverse student bodies.”

Charter schools that partner with existing public schools would also be prioritized for funding, the rules added.

The U.S. Department of Education said the rules are necessary to break through charter school organizational patterns that it argues have become too isolated

“The original proponents of charter schools anticipated that charter schools would be shaped by educators and offer opportunities for developing and sharing new instructional methods and resources that address the needs of students and families in the community,” the department stated in its introduction to the rules. “While that is the case in some charter schools, in others, teachers, parents, and community leaders have expressed concerns about not being included as active participants in charter school decision-making.”

Edelblut joins fray

New Hampshire Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut jumped in with his own letter of opposition sent to Cardona this week, joining with Drew Cline, the chairman of the New Hampshire State Board of Education; Carey Wright, the state superintendent of education in Mississippi; and Ryan Walters, the state superintendent of education in Oklahoma.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, families had asked for increased educational flexibility, Edelblut and the others wrote, contending that the new funding requirements would be a step backward.

“Our students need more public school options, not fewer, and our state legislatures have spoken strongly about their desire to do that via new and expanding public charter schools,” Edelblut and the others wrote.

Edelblut opposed the proposed requirement of the community impact analysis for new schools applying for grants, which he and the others said would allow “anonymous grant reviewers in Washington the power to veto parent, community, and state efforts to open a new school with an approved charter.”

He criticized the racial equity rules, which he argued would penalize charter schools that primarily serve minority populations. He spoke against the creation of a preference for charter schools that partner with existing traditional public schools, which he said would disadvantage charter schools that the traditional schools refuse to partner with.

And he said that the rules requiring additional reporting requirements for charter schools that accept federal funding were “punitive” and could prevent the federal funds from going to schools that haven’t built funding yet.

Pushback to the pushback

Not all agree with Sununu’s criticism. The governor’s letter has received its own pushback from one advocacy group, Amplify New Hampshire, which argued in a statement that Sununu and Edelblut were “opposing taxpayer accountability for schools receiving public funding.”

“Taxpayers deserve to know how their tax dollars are being spent, and our children deserve strong public schools where every child has the opportunity to learn and grow,” said Amplify New Hampshire Chair Jon Morgan, a former Democratic state senator, in a statement Tuesday.

In an interview, Morgan said the federal rule is important to make sure charter schools are not created in geographic areas that don’t need them.

“The goal here is to be providing additional accountability to taxpayers at the end of the day so that we’re not double funding resources that are already available to the community – and furthering this war on public education in this country,” Morgan said.

New Hampshire’s charter schools do not have the same arrangements with for-profit companies that some schools have in other parts of the country, Morgan said. But he said that a hypothetical increase in the number of charter schools in the state could produce excess. And he argued that the state’s declining public school enrollments mean that those schools should get more taxpayer investment to help them reverse those declines.

“I think that we should be making sure that we are prioritizing the needs of New Hampshire students and families and parents in our exceptionally good, fourth-ranked public K through 12 education in New Hampshire,” he said. “We have a lot of capacity that we can draw upon, and expertise. Our schools are great.”

Low immediate impact

The proposed rule comes as Edelblut hopes to double the state’s charter schools. In a round of federal funding approved by the state’s Fiscal Committee and Executive Council last year – after a year of opposition from Democrats concerned about the impact to traditional public schools – the state is distributing $46 million with an intent to eventually add 27 charter schools to the state’s 29.

So far, the state has approved new projects for eight charter schools using that money. Five are startups: Gathering Waters Chartered Public School, Heartwood Public Charter School, Lionheart Classical Academy Chartered Public School, Northeast Woodland Charter School, and Spark Academy of Advanced Technologies Charter School. Two more schools are using the funds to expand – MicroSociety Academy Charter School and The Founders Academy Public Charter School – while one, CSI Charter School, is funding a “replication” in a different area of the state.

But the money flowing to those projects would not be affected by the new Biden administration rule, the state Department of Education said last week. Instead, the rule would affect potential applications for projects in the future.

New Hampshire charter schools do not directly apply to the federal government for federal funding, department spokeswoman Kimberly Houghton said in a statement. Instead, interested charter schools apply to the state, and the state then applies for the federal funding directly.

Because the state cannot apply for new funds until existing funds are spent, no new charter schools would be encumbered by the rule in New Hampshire until the whole $46 million is spent, Houghton said.

Sununu and Edelblut say the rule could still have a negative impact on the state down the road.

“It is a certainty that the expansion of such burdensome regulations will make it more difficult – if not impossible – for independent and smaller charter schools to access federal funds,” Sununu wrote in his letter.

New Hampshire Bulletin is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Hampshire Bulletin maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Dana Wormald for questions: info@newhampshirebulletin.com. Follow New Hampshire Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter .

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
The 74

Charter Supporters Push Back Against Federal Proposal That Could Limit Growth

Social Justice School, located in a diverse northeast Washington neighborhood, opened in August 2020. Founder Myron Long’s vision for the charter school is to prepare students for both good jobs and community activism. But first his staff had to respond to the “pandemic’s aftershocks,” including student learning gaps and parents’ loss of work. Now with […]
WASHINGTON, DC
The 74

Biden Administration Attack on Charter Schools Hurts Kids Who Need Them Most

As former members of Congress on opposite sides of the aisle, we have disagreed on many things, but one issue keeps us and many of our colleagues connected: ensuring that every child has access to a high-quality public education.  There are serious issues in public education right now, like staffing shortages and pandemic-related learning loss. […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Oklahoma State
The 74

Exclusive Poll: Stark Generation Gaps Revealed on Ed Choice, Teachers’ Unions

After years of conflict over COVID mitigation, controversial classroom subjects, and inclusion of trans athletes, education politics have seldom seemed more polarized between competing ideological extremes than they do in 2022.  But according to public opinion data released Monday, Democrats and Republicans are actually internally divided by significant generation gaps in their attitudes toward certain […]
EDUCATION
abovethelaw.com

Trumpland Superlawyer John Eastman Calls Supreme Court Cowards, Gets Remedial Lesson In Document Prep, Will Never Shut Up

US District Judge David Carter has already called attorney John Eastman’s advice to Donald Trump “a coup in search of a legal theory.” And once the court has ruled that you and your client likely committed crimes together, a little judicial side eye is hardly the worst thing that’s going to happen. But this unsubtle bollocking in Judge Carter’s latest order is pretty funny all the same.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
NBC News

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AL.com

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Charter School#Board Of Education#Democrats#Republicans#Charter Schools Program
CBS Miami

‘This Is Shameful’ South Florida Lawmakers Weigh In On Gov. DeSantis Signing 15 Week Abortion Bill

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Reaction has been fast and furious to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signing of an abortion bill that sets a 15-week limit with few exceptions. “This law is a despicable and disgusting assault on women. It’s an insult to our dignity and our ability to make these deeply personal decisions about our own lives, and it will have a devastating impact on the physical and emotional health of women across Florida. The hypocrisy of Republicans who love to brag about how ‘free’ our state is while pushing a law that will literally force women and girls to give birth is...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Montanan

Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration

A GOP-sponsored bill signed into law Wednesday in Arizona requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandate that the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unconstitutional. By signing the bill, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is setting up Arizona for an inevitable legal challenge that will likely allow the U.S. Supreme Court to […] The post Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
bloomberglaw.com

Praying Coach’s Religious Rights Logic Scores With Supreme Court

Arguments will mark fourth religious rights case in court term. The U.S. Supreme Court signaled it is likely to side with a praying football coach in the latest dispute seeking to bolster religious rights. The justices on Monday heard arguments from Joseph Kennedy, who lost his job at a public...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The 74

The 74

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy