Who Was Gwen Shamblin's husband Joe Lara? Meet the 'Tarzan' Actor

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.

PALM DESERT, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO