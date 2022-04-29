Who Was Gwen Shamblin's husband Joe Lara? Meet the 'Tarzan' Actor

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max docuseries The Way Down: God, Greed & The Cult of Gwen Shamblin is set to be adapted as a scripted series.
Ross Dinerstein’s Campfire Studios and Chrissy Teigen’s Huntley Productions, which produced the docuseries about cult-like figure Gwen Shamblin Lara — who rose to fame with her Weigh Down Workshop, a Christian-based diet program, and founded the Remnant Fellowship Church — are working on the drama adaptation.
They have teamed up with Michelle Dean, who recently served as showrunner and exec producer of Hulu’s The Act, starring Patricia Arquette and Joey King....
