Presidential Election

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Falls Further as GOP Opens Up Huge Lead: Poll

By Darragh Roche
 2 days ago
The president's approval had fallen to just 39 percent in a new poll of registered and likely...

Jon Wick
2d ago

It's much lower than 39%. News has been saying every month, "New approval low of 40%" over and over. Its now just hitting 39%? Progressive media is propping up his approval rating. It's more realistically 25% and they don't want to admit it

Rick H
2d ago

Funny how his his approval rating falls every month but the mainstream media still shows it in the 39-40% range. It should be in single digits by now

Dan Teboda
2d ago

There isn’t an “HONEST” (key word) person alive today who will tell you our once beloved, respected, strong nation is better off under Biden than Trump. I’ve learned over my 71 years that you don’t vote party. You vote for what is best for America.

Fox News

The Biden gig is up

As Joe Biden’s presidential approval numbers continue to slip, it is reasonable to ask at what point is the Biden administration politically unsalvageable. The clear evidence is that the Biden policies are not working well for most, including for Biden voters. A trend of buyer’s remorse is developing among young, independent, women (you don’t have to be a biologist to read poll numbers either), and minority voters.
The Atlantic

Trump’s Endorsements Might Be the GOP’s Kryptonite

The good thing about having a narcissistic sociopath as the de facto head of the Republican Party is that he thinks he’s on the ballot even if he isn’t technically on the presidential ballot. Donald Trump is using the 2022 midterms as a way to show himself as the kingmaker he believes he is, and this may be the best thing to happen to the Democrats since Trump helped elect two Democratic senators in the state of Georgia. Trump’s endorsements are a mess, chockablock with badly vetted people he knows from television. As Republican hopefuls go to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring and beg for an endorsement, Trump continues to behave in his usual odd and chaotic way. Explaining to an adviser why he was weighing in on the Pennsylvania-senate primary, per the The Washington Post, Trump said, “I’m a gambler.”
Fox News

Fall of the house of Biden

The hit series "House of Cards" resonated with viewers by its portrayal of Washington politicians as ruthless, dishonest, and amoral. One can debate, as Oscar Wilde did, whether life imitates art or vice versa. But Americans have come to view their political leaders with the kind of cynicism that is richly deserved. It’s where perception intersects reality.
