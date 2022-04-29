Joe Biden's Approval Rating Falls Further as GOP Opens Up Huge Lead: Poll
The president's approval had fallen to just 39 percent in a new poll of registered and likely...www.newsweek.com
It's much lower than 39%. News has been saying every month, "New approval low of 40%" over and over. Its now just hitting 39%? Progressive media is propping up his approval rating. It's more realistically 25% and they don't want to admit it
Funny how his his approval rating falls every month but the mainstream media still shows it in the 39-40% range. It should be in single digits by now
There isn’t an “HONEST” (key word) person alive today who will tell you our once beloved, respected, strong nation is better off under Biden than Trump. I’ve learned over my 71 years that you don’t vote party. You vote for what is best for America.
