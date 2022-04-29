ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Every Little Bit' Doesn't Help Ukraine—Maks Chmerkovskiy, Bethenny Frankel

By Emma Nolan
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The celebrity humanitarians who've raised $100 million in aid agree that people using the war to clear out their closets are "not...

peligan
1d ago

Bethany Frankel is a good person and has done more then people realize and will be surprised when all of her good deeds come to light.

Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
Vladimir Putin's 'secret' girlfriend has not been sanctioned yet, this is why

Alina Kabaeva has been rumoured to be Vladimir Putin’s girlfriend since 2008, shortly after he divorced his wife. Despite being rumoured to be close to the Russian President, Kabaeva still hasn’t been sanctioned. But why?. There is no proof of their relationship. Despite the rumours that Alina Kabaeva...
John Brennan: Video of Putin clutching table ‘shows that he’s a man that has quite a bit of stress’

Former CIA Director John Brennan joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what Ukraine needs from the U.S. and partners to win the next phase of the war against Russia. “It's critically important to increase the quality and the quantity of the weapons that are going in there, but also to have an uninterrupted supply of these weapons systems, as well as the ammunition.” Brennan also analyzes the footage of President Putin tightly gripping a table during a televised meeting. “It shows that he's a man that has quite a bit of stress.”April 22, 2022.
'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
Angelina Jolie Seen At Coffee Shop In Lviv, Ukraine Amid War With Russia: Watch

Angelina Jolie, 46, surprised Ukrainians over the weekend when she randomly showed up to a cafe in the Western city of Lviv, Ukraine. The actress walked into the public location amid Russia’s invasion of the country in a comfortable-looking casual outfit and didn’t shy away when people started recognizing her. She waved and signed autographs for other cafe attendees, in a video that was posted by one of them on Facebook.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

