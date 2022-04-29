'Every Little Bit' Doesn't Help Ukraine—Maks Chmerkovskiy, Bethenny Frankel
The celebrity humanitarians who've raised $100 million in aid agree that people using the war to clear out their closets are "not...www.newsweek.com
The celebrity humanitarians who've raised $100 million in aid agree that people using the war to clear out their closets are "not...www.newsweek.com
Bethany Frankel is a good person and has done more then people realize and will be surprised when all of her good deeds come to light.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 8