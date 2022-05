PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After beginning to see a slight decrease in the cost of fuel at the pump, prices are beginning to rise again. "It sucks," said Jim Riter, a Brentwood resident. "It's horrible. It's just disgusting how bad it is," said Jessica Clibbens, a Brookline resident. It's just short of one month since President Joe Biden announced he'd release one million gallons of oil a day from the Petroleum Reserve in hopes to lower the price at the pump. "The moment that the news of the announcement was leaked, there was roughly 5 percent drop in the spot price of oil," said Jeremy...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO