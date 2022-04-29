ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Weekend warmup expected for the Hudson Valley; rain returns Monday

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says it will be sunny and mild this weekend, but the rain will return on Wednesday.

FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Sunny and feeling milder. Highs around 64. Lows around 41 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny throughout the day, with some cloud cover for later in the afternoon/evening hours. Highs around 68. Lows around 47 degrees.

MONDAY: Scattered showers likely through the day and feeling cooler. Highs around 58. Lows around 49.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain in the morning, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds with temps bouncing back. Highs around 65. Lows around 51

