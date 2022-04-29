GDOL/Adelup announces ‘Dislocated Workers Program’

More workers are reluctantly returning to the office, but those who are not given any flexibility about where and when they work are the most likely to be planning to resign. More than a third of knowledge workers (34%) are now working from the office five days a week, but employee sentiment has dropped to near-record lows, including worse scores on work-related stress, anxiety and work-life balance, according to new research. And managers are more likely to be working remotely, further fuelling resentment among those who are forced back into the office.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO