Pennsylvania State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Pennsylvania

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDo9T_0fO3UZPd00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Pennsylvania

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Pennsylvania with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6rGb_0fO3UZPd00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Berks County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 12,770
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uy3cd_0fO3UZPd00
Canva

#49. Westmoreland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0fO3UZPd00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#48. Allegheny County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 31,950
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1G9N_0fO3UZPd00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lehigh County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 11,690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151v0Z_0fO3UZPd00
Michael J // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Wyoming County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 770
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3FEr_0fO3UZPd00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Juniata County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B6swe_0fO3UZPd00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Monroe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHVy2_0fO3UZPd00
Canva

#43. Elk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 880
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVLmk_0fO3UZPd00
Canadian2006 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Bedford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VNNAG_0fO3UZPd00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Fulton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUuM9_0fO3UZPd00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Snyder County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iYYU_0fO3UZPd00
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#39. Dauphin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFJ2N_0fO3UZPd00
Andrew Rodland // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iyBO_0fO3UZPd00
Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Columbia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCims_0fO3UZPd00
Canva

#36. Pike County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GPhCb_0fO3UZPd00
Canva

#35. Bradford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N7HTj_0fO3UZPd00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Beaver County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45FFRz_0fO3UZPd00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Susquehanna County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOUEl_0fO3UZPd00
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Armstrong County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,070
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069IsQ_0fO3UZPd00
Jakec // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Schuylkill County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwcTf_0fO3UZPd00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Indiana County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0MsM_0fO3UZPd00
Canva

#29. Lackawanna County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2msin9_0fO3UZPd00
Canva

#28. Tioga County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q8re0_0fO3UZPd00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Crawford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,040
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wiBtY_0fO3UZPd00
Canva

#26. Clinton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yYOd6_0fO3UZPd00
Canva

#25. Carbon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cu8mr_0fO3UZPd00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Warren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lis9M_0fO3UZPd00
User:Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Lycoming County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,040
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28uJSN_0fO3UZPd00
Canva

#22. Clarion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWSNd_0fO3UZPd00
Canva

#21. Blair County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OE9Gh_0fO3UZPd00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Sullivan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vc9dH_0fO3UZPd00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Venango County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,790
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kaavr_0fO3UZPd00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Greene County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9zlP_0fO3UZPd00
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Mifflin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2377v9_0fO3UZPd00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Northumberland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHoB3_0fO3UZPd00
Canadian2006 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Somerset County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MpVJu_0fO3UZPd00
Canva

#14. Erie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 10,510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2fND_0fO3UZPd00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lawrence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfSQp_0fO3UZPd00
Joe Calzarette // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Huntingdon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VO3Tb_0fO3UZPd00
Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12B8gy_0fO3UZPd00
Canva

#10. Luzerne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 11,770
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v78e3_0fO3UZPd00
Canva

#9. Mercer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CuJJY_0fO3UZPd00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Potter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9Yo6_0fO3UZPd00
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Clearfield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,940
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6Tps_0fO3UZPd00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Cambria County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZiUAt_0fO3UZPd00
Nicholas from Pennsylvania, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#5. McKean County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGnUY_0fO3UZPd00
Canva

#4. Fayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hC4vq_0fO3UZPd00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Cameron County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0fO3UZPd00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Philadelphia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 83,460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Forest County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

