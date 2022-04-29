Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Pennsylvania

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Pennsylvania with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Berks County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 12,770

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

Canva

#49. Westmoreland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 9,080

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#48. Allegheny County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 31,950

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lehigh County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 11,690

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.0%

Michael J // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Wyoming County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 770

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Pennsylvania

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Juniata County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 810

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Monroe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,840

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

Canva

#43. Elk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 880

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

Canadian2006 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Bedford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,450

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Fulton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 450

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Pennsylvania, according to Tripadvisor

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Snyder County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,310

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#39. Dauphin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 9,620

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

Andrew Rodland // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Columbia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

Canva

#36. Pike County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,580

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Pennsylvania

Canva

#35. Bradford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Beaver County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Susquehanna County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,250

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Armstrong County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,070

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

Jakec // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Schuylkill County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,670

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Pennsylvania

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Indiana County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,570

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

Canva

#29. Lackawanna County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 7,240

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

Canva

#28. Tioga County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,380

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Crawford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,040

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

Canva

#26. Clinton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,350

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

You may also like: Where people in Pennsylvania are moving to most

Canva

#25. Carbon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Warren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,330

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

User:Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Lycoming County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,040

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

Canva

#22. Clarion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,270

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

Canva

#21. Blair County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,400

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Pennsylvania

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Sullivan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Venango County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,790

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Greene County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,260

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Mifflin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,840

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Northumberland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,190

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Pennsylvania

Canadian2006 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Somerset County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,420

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

Canva

#14. Erie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 10,510

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lawrence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

Joe Calzarette // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Huntingdon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,510

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

You may also like: States sending the most people to Pennsylvania

Canva

#10. Luzerne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 11,770

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

Canva

#9. Mercer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Potter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 670

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Clearfield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,940

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Cambria County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Pennsylvania

Nicholas from Pennsylvania, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#5. McKean County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,650

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

Canva

#4. Fayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Cameron County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 170

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Philadelphia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 83,460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Forest County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 210

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Pennsylvania