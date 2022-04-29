Letters to the Editor: Bugs, pollution, and candidate endorsements begin

Content Changes

Okay, first Herald-Leader gets rid of its more costly comics and replaces them with cheaper, weird ones. Then, it replaces its local house articles in the Sunday Homeseller with banal, general, uninteresting topics from Decorating 101. Now, it has started to re-run its old New York Times crosswords. Do you understand how “un-fun” it is to work crossword puzzles that you’ve already solved? If you get rid of all of your challenging, interesting, and fun things to do in the Herald-Leader, you might have an en masse exodus. Please reconsider and bring back these few things we enjoy about the everyday paper. Thank you.

Nancy Perry, Lexington

Mailing bugs

Regarding the article suggesting mailing (hopefully dead) bugs/ticks to the UK Entomologist professor for ID and research...That sounds good, but, um... the little critters are professional escape artists. And where can you find a box that tiny? My daughter is a Postmaster. She is not amused. One stamp would cover the box and barcode and all other features. If the box fell on the floor and got stepped on...well, you know...maybe a drop box would work, or not...

Sharon Woodworth, Georgetown

Clays Mill

Will someone please explain to me why we (taxpayers) are spending gazillions of dollars and years of time “remodeling” Clays Mill Road and NOT making it a serviceable four-lane boulevard? All we’re going to get for our money is prettier turn lanes. I understand some infrastructure like sidewalks, sewer lines, and maybe even new street lighting, might be an improvement. But those things won’t do much of anything for the traffic flow. There are lots of houses, schools, churches and businesses that might have benefited from four lanes. Too bad. Maybe next century.

Ralph Derickson, Lexington

Air pollution

Every year 4.2 million deaths occur from exposure to air pollution . Exposure to air pollution is associated with the inflammation of human cells, which can be the foundation for chronic diseases and cancer. Many Americans live in areas where they are exposed to urban smog, particle pollution, and toxic pollutants. Long-term exposure to these things may even cause death. Air pollution is extremely harmful to humans as well as to the sustainability of the earth’s environment.

Cleaning the air with the intention of protecting the health of individuals and the environment is an action that is readily achievable. Policymakers need to focus more on electrifying transportation and equipment, transitioning to clean renewable energy, and setting up strong federal air quality standards to be followed. The solution to air pollution must be long-term and will require commitment from public health professionals and the actions of communities and individuals. Promoting the use of public transportation is important in reducing energy consumption and gas emission which are harmful to the public. Effective policies need to be put into practice. These are important as they are significant in reducing the toxic products of combustion. Emission controls for industry and power plants need to be provided.

Noor Ibrahim, Lexington

Candidate Endorsements

Kathy Witt

I am a proud supporter of Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt since 1998. I want to encourage my fellow citizens to pledge their support for her as well.

She has continued to make Lexington very proud for all these years. She is a leader that partners with other government agencies to make our community a better place to live. I really appreciate that her hardworking deputies make the time to escort funeral processions. I am 85 years old and I find this service shows respect for the deceased and their families at a very difficult time.

Sheriff Witt is a caring and compassionate person that has implemented such programs as Amanda’s Center, and the Sex Offenders Compliance Unit, as well as violence prevention initiatives. She makes our community safer.

I am very grateful that we have a Sheriff that makes honesty and integrity a priority in our community. Let’s keep Sheriff Kathy Witt for another 4 years!

Martha Owens, Lexington

Linda Gorton

Over the course of more than 30 years, Linda Gorton has been my friend, neighbor, nurse, council person and currently Mayor. Linda is a person of impeccable character and integrity.

As a frequent viewer of Lexington Fayette County Council sessions, I have observed Linda in many different scenarios. If, on occasion, a council session becomes contentious, Linda has the ability to return the meeting to a place of calmness and civility. Linda is a very hard worker. She approaches each issue brought before the Council and in her capacity as Mayor with study and understanding before making decisions in a non-partisan manner.

Linda has served our area well, first as Councilwoman for the Fourth District, then as Vice Mayor and currently as Mayor. We would be fortunate to see Linda elected for another term, where she could share her many talents with our community.

Jan Mullaney, Lexington

Chad Aull

I want to say a few words about my former neighbor Chad Aull who is running for State Representative.

Chad and his family moved into our neighborhood, next door to us, after the passing of our beloved elderly neighbors of 20 years. We were anxious about new neighbors after feeling as if we lived next door to family for all those years, but Chad and his family did not disappoint. They were very friendly and inviting from day one. Chad and Marissa had one child, a little girl, who charmed us from the beginning. Marissa’s parents also lived with them. We became fast friends and had a wonderful neighborly relationship. A few years later they had another child, a little boy. My wife and I had come full circle and were now the older couple next door! I cannot say enough good things about Chad and his family. He is a good man of outstanding character who is committed to working for the greater good. He is passionate and persistent, and I have no doubt in his ability to reach across the aisle to work towards goals and find solutions to some of the issues that plague our great Commonwealth.

Jack Spring, Lexington

Chad Aull

I want to encourage the Democratic voters in the 79th House District to support Chad Aull in the upcoming primary. I’ve known Chad for almost fifteen years, and I know him to be honest, compassionate, and enthusiastic. But above all, I’ve known Chad to give tirelessly of himself for the benefit of others.

These are the qualities we need in a legislator. We need someone who will speak honestly with constituents and to those in power. We need someone who will practice compassion in respecting the experiences of others. We need someone who will match the big problems we face with an even bigger enthusiasm for finding solutions. And we need someone who will dedicate the time and effort required to stand up for our Democratic values when they come under attack.

Chad is building a broad coalition of support from Democratic elected officials and activists as well as allied organizations representing organized labor, teachers, the LGBTQA+ community and more. This is because Chad has spent his adult life building bridges as evidenced in his role in providing hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians access to affordable healthcare through Kynect.

Please vote Chad Aull for House District 79 on May 17.

Clint Morris, Lexington

Chad Aull

Elections matter, now more than ever before. As voters in Lexington’s 79th House District head into the Primary, I urge them to cast their votes for Chad Aull for Kentucky State Representative.

I met Chad in 2018 as a grassroots candidate for Lexington’s Senate District 12. With no political knowledge, I needed a lot of help, something in short supply when political experts were dismissive. Cue, Chad. When few would assist, he provided advice and honest feedback while requesting nothing in return. Nothing. That authenticity is what we desperately need from our legislators in Frankfort.

As a teacher, I also appreciate Chad’s support for public schools, students, and teachers. He understands that charter schools are businesses created to siphon off public tax dollars for private corporations. He knows the harm these schools will do to Lexington as they cherry pick students, pay exorbitant executive salaries, and use public dollars to purchase real estate for their companies. He understands public education serves all children, and strong public schools are fundamental for democracy.

Voters in the 79th have an easy choice. Elect Chad Aull, a man who is genuine, intelligent, and kind, the very qualities we need in a State Representative.

Paula Setser-Kissick, Lexington

Chad Aull

Those of us living in the 79th Legislative District have been fortunate to have Susan Westrom representing us in Frankfort for the last 23 years. We thank her for her service!

Voters in the 79th now have the opportunity to elect an impressive young man to work not only for us, but for all of Kentucky. I’ve known Chad Aull for over 15 years and am confident he will stand up for Kentucky’s middle class by working to raise the minimum wage, ensuring everyone pays their fair share of taxes, providing access to affordable healthcare, and supporting our public schools and universities.

As a husband and father, Chad has served as a leader in school and community activities. He understands the importance of investing in the things we value whether by volunteering here in Lexington or by Legislative action that affects citizens across the entire Commonwealth.

Endorsed by retiring Representative Susan Westrom, Ky. Sen. Reggie Thomas and others in the Fayette delegation, I hope you will go to the polls on May 17 and join me in supporting Chad Aull!

Donna Moore Campbell, Lexington

Angela Evans

Angela Evans will make an outstanding Fayette County Attorney. She will represent constituents with fairness, honesty, transparency and vigor. Angela exhibited leadership, integrity, trustworthiness and the ability to work with others when she was a student in my classroom. These same attributes continue to be evident in her success as an attorney. Angela’s experiences as a former LFUCG Council member, former Assistant Kentucky Attorney General and a former public defender have prepared her to be knowledgeable of government issues and needs of people in this community. Her Master’s Degree in Public Policy at Princeton University will enhance her ability to embrace the new era of criminal justice and provide dignity and justice for all. Angela’s legal background and her expertise in government will enable her to serve citizens well and make fair, informed and just decisions promoting the effectiveness of the Office of County Attorney.

Vote for Angela Evans, a dedicated and hard-working candidate for Fayette County Attorney who will strive to make Fayette County a safe, equitable, diverse and appealing place to live.

Carol McKee, Lexington