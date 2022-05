Cryptocurrency, transferred through the blockchain, has been used for all kinds of illegal online transactions, including drug sales and terrorist activity. Bitcoin introduced the world to a new system for making secure transactions: the blockchain. Although the information on a blockchain is public, transactions involving bitcoin are technically anonymous. With all the public data available on blockchains, it’s getting harder for criminals to use cryptocurrency as a means of financing illegal activity and laundering money. Law enforcement is becoming savvier about cybercrime all the time and agencies like the FBI have tracked down high-profile criminals using public blockchain records.

