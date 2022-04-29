ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bill Belichick explains New England Patriots’ ‘Strange’ 1st round pick in 2022 NFL Draft

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gYZK6_0fO3UAai00

While much of the NFL — including Rams head coach Sean McVay — were stunned by the New England Patriots’ decision to take UT-Chattanooga guard Cole Strange with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, it looks like it was all a part of the plan for head coach Bill Belichick.

With the 29th pick in the first round, the Patriots made a move to help bolster their offensive line, hopefully, for years to come. Certainly, not a bad idea as the organization wants to protect and continue to develop starting quarterback Mac Jones into a franchise anchor for the next decade. However, despite a common belief that there were better options available at the time, the team ended up taking Cole Strange. A move that was viewed by many in the league as, well, strange.

On Thursday, the Patriots originally had the 21st pick in the draft but traded the selection to the Kansas City Chiefs for this year’s 29th, 94th, and 121st picks. In a video post that went viral, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay showed outward shock at the Patriots’ choice during a press conference and suggested his team was looking at taking Strange with their first pick in the NFL Draft, at 104.

Related: New England Patriots mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

New England Patriots considered taking Cole Strange with 21st pick in NFL Draft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=036rsc_0fO3UAai00
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

However, when asked about the move in a presser following night one of the annual event, the legendary New England Patriots coach said he felt that the 23-year-old guard “wouldn’t have lasted much longer” if they didn’t take him at 29, and he and the team would have likely made the same choice if they had not traded out of the 21st selection.

“Yeah, well, if we had stayed at 21, then we would have obviously picked somebody,” Belichick said. “Probably a good chance it would have been him. I don’t know, there were several teams that we talked to prior to when we made the trade. There were some other conversations going on there, but ultimately that’s the one we chose. Glad Cole was there when we picked, and as I said, feel like we made the best decision that we could at 21.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262VN8_0fO3UAai00
Also Read:
Top 20 NFL Draft prospects heading into the second round

It is hard to question a six-time Super Bowl-winning coach following a strong showing in 2021 where the team finished 10-7 with a rookie as the starting QB. Nevertheless, it was unexpected with players like Nakobe Dean and Bernhard Raimann still on the board. Belichick will get the chance to prove the league wrong, again, in 2022 and beyond.

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Drafted Somebody’s ‘Man Crush’

First, the Minnesota Vikings made splashy and controversial headlines by trading the 12th and 46th overall picks to the Detroit Lions on draft night in exchange for the 32nd, 34th, and 77th picks. Then, they drafted Lewis Cine, a safety from the University of Georgia. On the whole, Vikings faithful...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

The wide receiver Aaron Rodgers really wanted the Packers to get in 2022 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entered the first round of the NFL Draft with a massive need at wide receiver. The round ended and they still have one. After honoring Davante Adams’ trade request and letting Marquez Valdes-Scantling get away in free agency, the Packers have to find a suitable top wideout. On a night where several teams made moves to bolster their receiver rooms, Green Bay did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aj Brown
Person
Mac Jones
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Ut Chattanooga#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Nfl Draft#Nfl Draft Credit
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
rolling out

This team might be interested in Colin Kaepernick; so why isn’t he signed yet?

Colin Kaepernick is still looking for a team to sign him, and recently an owner said that he would welcome him to his franchise. On April 27, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said on an episode of “Race in America: A Candid Conversation” that he would be open to signing Kaepernick to the team. Davis says that the quarterback “deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League.”
NFL
SB Nation

What the hell did the Vikings do last night?

It takes an impressive amount of skill to pull off a trade that bad. That’s the feeling I’m left with after sleeping on the Vikings nonsensical decision to move back 20 places in the NFL Draft and get almost nothing in return. With nine trades in the first round it’s easy for what Minnesota did to get lost in the shuffle, but there is absolutely no decent justification that can be made for what this team did.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

53K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy