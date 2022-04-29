ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Lawmakers were worried about nursing shortage but did nothing to correct it

By Delanor Manson
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KP3X_0fO3U69300

One of the topics most often discussed in Frankfort over the past two years has been the shortage of nurses in the Commonwealth. The long-lasting COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated what has been a dangerously growing problem in Kentucky and across the country – the lack of an adequate workforce of nurses to meet the healthcare needs of the population.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14JOsS_0fO3U69300
Delanor Manson

While the pandemic focused on bedside nurses in hospitals and nursing homes, we know that 89,000 nurses in Kentucky delivered care and services in a variety of settings and with a wide range of expert knowledge. One can find nurses in primary care offices, in rehabilitation facilities, in veteran’s hospitals, in industrial and workplace settings, in drug rehabilitation units, in community mental health centers, in elementary, middle and high schools and in operating rooms, correctional facilities, vaccination and testing clinics, hospice care in homes, surgical centers and delivery rooms. Kentucky nurses are facilitating research, advising on public health policy and teaching in nursing schools. Altogether, they make up 53% of the healthcare workforce!

Despite a funding request during the legislative session to accomplish several nursing initiatives – a modest retention bonus for nurses who stayed during the pandemic to maintain services, an innovative program to bring retired nurses back to mentor and assist new nurses and a campaign to recruit students to nursing as a profession – there was no response from the legislature, no allocation of funds. A few legislators said SB 10 would address the shortage. SB 10 at best is a pipeline support bill. At the earliest we would have some new nurses in two and a half years. The Kentucky Nurses Association (KNA) School Nurse Task Force requested a one-time allocation of $18M to put a nurse in every Kentucky school all day, every day and received no funding. The KNA worked with the Kentucky Hospital Association to make a very small request of $4.8M to assure that the shortage of specially trained nurses who perform sexual assault examinations could be addressed, but this was also ignored by the legislature.

As the only full-service nursing organization in the Commonwealth, one that represents and speaks for every nurse in Kentucky, the KNA is baffled by the legislature’s inaction, for their unwillingness to “put their money where their mouth is.” Nursing is an honorable and most trusted profession and an absolutely essential profession for the health of Kentuckians. Why are nurse voters being treated like they don’t matter?

Now that the session is over with no funding allocated to combat the nursing shortage, the issue is not going away. As a matter of fact, we are going to need at additional 16,000 nurses in Kentucky by 2024. We need nurses now. With no funding, how will we educate, recruit and retain these dedicated professionals? If it seems a bit far away for you, think about who will take care of you and your family without enough nurses today?

Delanor Manson, MA, BSN, RN is Chief Executive Officer of the Kentucky Nurses Association/Kentucky Nurses Foundation/Kentucky Nurses Action Coalition.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

3 states fear travel nurse tampered with hospital patients’ drugs

Health officials in at least three states are investigating a travel nurse suspected of tampering with and potentially contaminating vials and syringes of opioid painkillers in two hospitals, then returning the vials to medication cabinets where they could be unknowingly given to patients. One hundred patients who may have been...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Frankfort, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Frankfort, KY
Frankfort, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
The Independent

Federal judge blocks Kentucky’s abortion law that eliminates access in state

A federal judge in Kentucky has granted a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of a recently enacted state law effectively blocking all access to abortion care in the state.US District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings granted a request from Planned Parenthood, one of two remaining providers in the state, to halt enforcement of the law, which made the state the first to eliminate access to all abortion services.The state’s sweeping omnibus anti-abortion legislation – which went into effect immediately after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto – bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy,...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Schools#Nursing Care#Nursing Shortage#Nursing Research#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
WebMD

When Pot Is Legal, Prescriptions for Pain, Depression, Anxiety and Sleep Drop

WEDNESDAY, April 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When people have legal access to marijuana, they're less likely to take certain prescription drugs, new research suggests. U.S. states where recreational marijuana is legal have seen large drops in the use of prescription drugs for pain, depression, anxiety, sleep, psychosis and seizures, the researchers found.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
411
Followers
135
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy