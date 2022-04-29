ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Familiar foes face off as Nationals aim to stop slide vs. Giants

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tVshD_0fO3TeqB00

Former teammates will go head-to-head for the second time in a week when Aaron Sanchez and the Washington Nationals open a three-game series against Alex Wood and the host San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

The clubs met last weekend in the nation’s capital, with the Giants recording a three-game sweep.

Sanchez and Wood dueled in the middle game on Saturday, with Wood (2-0, 2.51 ERA) getting the win and Sanchez (0-1, 8.31) the loss in his season debut.

The veteran pitchers were signed as free agents by the Giants last spring, and both contributed to San Francisco’s 107-win season.

Sanchez, a right-hander, went 1-1 with a 3.06 ERA in nine games (seven starts) before being designated for assignment in August. Wood, a lefty, was the club’s fourth-leading winner with a 10-4 record and 3.83 ERA in 26 starts.

The 29-year-old Sanchez hooked on with the Nationals this season. He made three minor-league starts before taking a shot at the Giants last Saturday, allowing four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. That dropped his career record against San Francisco to 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA in two starts, the other having come in 2016.

Curt Casali contributed an RBI single to a four-run fifth inning last Saturday that extended a one-run lead to 5-0.

Casali also caught a Wood win for the second time this season. The two have worked well together.

Wood, a 31-year-old left-hander, limited the Nationals to two runs and four hits in five innings in last Saturday’s win. He served up a home run to Riley Adams in the fifth inning.

Wood has started 14 times in his career against the Nationals, going 6-4 with a 2.82 ERA.

The Nationals suffered their eighth straight defeat with a 3-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

Washington manager Dave Martinez thinks he has a solution to his club’s recent offensive slump.

“I still believe we’re taking too many fastballs,” Martinez said. “We just got to be more aggressive in the strike zone and be ready to hit early. That’s the only way we’re going to get out of it.”

The Giants, meanwhile, have won two of three since leaving Washington. They had a five-game winning streak end Wednesday night, however, in a 1-0 home loss to the Oakland Athletics.

San Francisco suffered more than just a loss in the standings when one of its hottest hitters, Joc Pederson, suffered a groin injury and had to be removed from the game. He could be headed to the injured list.

“I don’t really want to miss any games, but I’ve got to look at the bigger picture,” Pederson said. “You see our team and it’s a playoff-caliber, World Series-caliber team, and the future (goal) is to be ready in the playoffs. So I’ll just be cautious.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Crawford's son, Soto share adorable moment before Giants-Nats

Brandon Crawford and Juan Soto are two of the biggest stars in Major League Baseball, and it’s clear the two share a close bond off the field as well. Crawford's son Braxton shared a cool moment with Soto before Friday night’s Giants-Nationals game at Oracle Park. Crawford, Braxton...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Adams
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Dave Martinez
Person
Curt Casali
FanSided

Buccaneers make their first terrible pick of the draft

Punters do not matter. We aren’t sure how the Buccaneers ended up forgetting this when they spent a fourth-round pick on the position. Let’s get the nice stuff out of the way first. The Buccaneers just brought in a better punter than Bradley Pinion that is going to be a fraction of the price.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Rockies#Miami Marlins#Era
The Spun

Former Cardinals 2nd-Round Pick Could Be Traded Today

With the third day of the NFL Draft finally here, it’s being reported that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella could be on the move. “Among the veterans who could be traded today: AZCardinals WR Andy Isabella,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo announced on Saturday. “The Cards have offered the former second-round pick to a few teams in recent weeks, sources say. Sometimes these things get done on Day 3 of the NFLDraft.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

NFL Analyst Thinks 2 Teams Had “Weird” Draft Last Night

A few teams, like the Ravens and Jets, absolutely dominated the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft last night. A couple of storied NFL franchises, on the other hand, had what’s being called a “weird” start to the draft. Those teams happen to be the Patriots and Steelers, according to draft analyst Matt Miller.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

53K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy