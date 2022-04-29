Where are Myrtle Beach’s best spots for hiking and biking? Here’s what locals say

Myrtle Beach is known for the outdoors, with the most important part being, of course, the beach.

But what about the rest of the “Great Outdoors”? Aren’t there other things to do?

We asked readers to share with us their favorite places to go hiking, biking and just explore nature around the Grand Strand. Here are the places they shared.

Did we miss something? Email ckaracostas@thesunnews.com.

Bike and Run Park (The Hulk): Wish Myrtle Beach was closer to the mountains? This place brings brings the mountains to you. It features 7 miles of mountain biking and biking trails across 70 acres of space, and it serves as the first East Coast Greenway trailhead in South Carolina.

150 Frontage Road, B-2, Myrtle Beach

Brookgreen Gardens: What better place to explore nature than a giant botanical garden ? There are plenty of trails, paved and unpaved, depending on how adventurous you want to be and how much you want to forget that your car is only a short walk away. Plus, you can see some cute baby goats.

1931 Brookgreen Garden Drive, Murrells Inlet

Hobcaw Barony: One reader called this place a hidden gem that “not even many locals know about.” It’s tucked along Georgetown’s coastline and is a nature preserve and plantation covering 16,000 acres. Want to check out some history during your explorations? Hobcaw also has cemeteries and centuries-old homes to visit.

22 Hobcaw Road, Georgetown

Huntington Beach State Park: You can camp, hike and bike here. This place has it all.

16148 Ocean Hwy., Murrells Inlet

Myrtle Beach State Park: Who wouldn’t want to go check out the first state park to open in South Carolina? Plus, it’s one of the few maritime forests in the state that people can visit anytime they want.

4401 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach

Vereen Gardens: Horry County says this place has “3 miles of nature trails and boardwalks that meander through its botanical gardens and along its waterfront.” Plus, looking for some history? “A small segment of the original Kings Highway, a colonial route between Boston and Charleston, still remains at the front of the property.”

2250 SC-179, Little River

Waccamaw Neck Bikeway: Tired of biking along Ocean Boulevard for exercise? Those loud Carolina Squat trucks getting you down as they drive past? Escape it all with this trail ... just don’t mind the highway that you periodically have to bike alongside. The trail is 16 miles long. Want a specific place to start? Try Morse Park Landing.

4939 Hwy. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet

Tom Yawkey Wildlife Center: This treasure is possibly the most hidden place on this list, but a visit is well worth it. It’s a 20,000-acre nature preserve that is almost entirely protected from human disturbance. Access is extremely limited, though, and reservations for tours or camping will need to be made weeks or months in advance.

1 Yawkey Way S., Georgetown