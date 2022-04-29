ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

FIre danger level for Friday, April, 29

By REBECCA STALNAKER
 2 days ago

According to the Fire Danger Forcast map, Summers County is once again at the high level for fire danger. The map also indicates that the "very high" level is beginning to creep into our neighboring county, Monroe. Use caution with all open flames, lit cigarettes, and any other potential ignition sources. Direct any questions regarding the fire danger level or burning laws to your local fire department or the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

